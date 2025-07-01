Trinidad and Tobago golfers tee off at Caribbean Golf Champs on July 2

Trinidad and Tobago golfer Chris Richards Jr. - DANIEL PRENTICE/ FILE PHOTO

The Trinidad and Tobago Senior National Golf Team has arrived and settled in at the Wyndham All-Inclusive Resort in Barbados, ahead of the 2025 Caribbean Amateur Golf Championship (Hoerman Cup).

The tourney tees off at the Barbados Golf Club in Christ Church on July 2, from 7 am.

TT’s Chris Richards Jr leads the eight-man team while Victoria Seenath heads the four-member women’s contingent.

On July 1, the team met with members of the Barbadian media, expressing their readiness for the regional showdown, a TT Golf Association statement said.

“They also completed their official practice round at the Barbados Golf Club, where they assessed course conditions and fine-tuned their strategies.

Team members expressed satisfaction with their performance during the practice session and are optimistic about delivering even stronger results when the tournament tees off.

The team is managed by Lennox Wilkinson and Ann Marie Forde of Tobago.

Besides Richards Jr, the male team comprises Liam Bryden (team captain), Ryan Gomez and Gabriel Vanososte, as well as TT senior champion Clint Alfred and rising talent Alex Kangoo. Sol Joanni, a former national player, and 15-year-old Ben Laughlin will serve as reserves.

On the women’s team alongside Seenath are rising star, 13-year-old Isabella Ramdeen, who claimed first place at the 54-Hole LPGA Junior Open in Daytona, Florida, in May, Tori DeFreitas-Baptiste, who partnered with Seenath to win the Caribbean Four-Ball Championship in 2024 and Elise La Borde, who represented TT in the Dominican Republic.