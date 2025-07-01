Trinidad and Tobago designates Venezuela's Tren de Aragua a terrorist organisation

This handout picture released on March 16, by El Salvador's Presidency press office shows the arrival of alleged members of the Venezuelan criminal organization Tren de Aragua at the Terrorism Confinement Centre in the city of Tecoluca, El Salvador. - AFP PHOTO

The High Court has approved the government’s request to officially label the violent criminal group Tren de Aragua as a terrorist organisation.

The announcement came on July 1 from the Office of the Attorney General. The ruling was made under Section 22B of the Anti-Terrorism Act and in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1373.

With this designation, all dealings with Tren de Aragua are now illegal. Any money, property, or assets linked to the group must be frozen. Providing financial or other support to the organisation is now a criminal offence in Trinidad and Tobago.

Tren de Aragua is a criminal network that started in Venezuela and is active across Latin America and the United States. Authorities say the gang poses a serious threat to public safety through its involvement in terrorism and violent crime.

Because of Venezuela’s proximity to TT, the government said it acted quickly to protect citizens. The move follows close co-operation with the United States, which has also classified the group as a terrorist organisation.

“This is a major step in our continued fight against international crime,” the Attorney General’s Office said. “We are committed to protecting national security and upholding the rule of law.”

The statement said, “It was incumbent upon the government of Trinidad and Tobago to take immediate steps and requisite measures to protect the safety and security of its nationals.”

The government added that the decision also shows its compliance with international anti-terrorism rules set by the United Nations and the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force.

In February, the US State Department warned that Tren de Aragua was responsible for attacks on police and political figures, as well as smuggling and other crimes. Its leader, Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano, is now one of the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted, with a $3 million reward for his capture.

The Attorney General’s Office said this designation shows the government’s strong commitment to fighting organised crime and keeping the country safe.

“This is a significant milestone,” the government said in its statement. “We remain firm in protecting our people and upholding the law against violent international networks.”

The Trump administration designated Tren de Aragua a transnational organisation that originated in Venezuela with cells in Colombia, Peru, and Chile, with further reports of sporadic presence in Ecuador, Bolivia, and Brazil.

“Terrorist designations expose and isolate entities and individuals, denying them access to the US financial system and the resources they need to carry out attacks,” the State department said.

In March, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a meeting with former prime minister Stuart Young in Jamaica, discussed the Trump Administration’s decision to name Tren de Aragua a foreign terrorist organisation.

He said the Government had agreed to adopt the US policy against Venezuelan gang. Young said instructions were given to approach the court to have Tren de Aragua designated a terrorist organisation.