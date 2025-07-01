TPP credits MPs for CAL's additional Tobago flight

A Caribbean Airlines aircraft at the Piarco International Airport. -

CARIBBEAN Airlines Ltd (CAL) has announced its decision to reintroduce late-night flights between Trinidad and Tobago.

On June 30, CAL said, effective July 1, the daily flight leaves Trinidad at 11.30 pm and arrives in Tobago at 11.55 pm, while the return flight departs Tobago at 12.30 am, arriving back in Trinidad at 12.55 am.

In a statement on June 30, the Tobago People's Party, headed by Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, welcomed the development and congratulated Central Government on "the swift action taken" following a request by the TPP administration on June 27.

"This decision brings much-needed relief to Tobagonians, who have long endured unreliable inter-island travel. It also demonstrates the results that can be achieved when Tobago’s concerns are treated with urgency and respect," the TPP said,

The TPP said the additional flights were owing to advocacy of Tobago West MP Joel Sampson and Tobago East MP David Thomas who ensured Tobago's needs were on the front burner.

It also thanked Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Minister of Finance Davendranath Tancoo, and the Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Eli Zakour.

"This stands in sharp contrast to the neglect shown by the PNM, which repeatedly dismissed Tobago’s calls for action. By comparison, this Central Government has shown a readiness to listen, engage and respond," the TPP said.