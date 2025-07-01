Top cop, Judiciary meet over 'no guns in court' policy

Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

COMMISSIONER of Police Allister Guevarro and senior police officials met with members of the Judiciary on July 1 to discuss ongoing concerns.

Details were not forthcoming but part of the discussion concerned ongoing concerns over a policy banning police officers from carrying firearms into court buildings.

The meeting follows repeated complaints from police officers who feel the policy puts them at risk.

The issue gained attention in July last year when a police officer was blocked from entering the Princes Town Judicial Complex while armed. The Judiciary reinforced that no firearms, including those carried by police, are allowed inside court buildings without special arrangements.

The Judiciary, however, maintained that the rule, first introduced in 2015, is necessary for the safety of all court users and is consistent with international security practices.

Last year, Deputy Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin acknowledged officers’ concerns and assured them the matter was being discussed with the Judiciary.

“We are working toward a solution that works for everyone,” Benjamin said. “But until then, officers must follow the current policy.”

The Police Service Social and Welfare Association had argued that the ban violates local laws, including the Police Service Act, as it, the association said, made officers more vulnerable, especially when they are working alone or dealing with high-risk cases.

Still, the Judiciary insisted that safety was its top priority. In a statement, it said it reserves the right to enforce its screening policies and has faced ongoing challenges from officers who ignore the rules. The Judiciary added that in cases where exceptions are needed, these are handled jointly with the police.

Another incident involved an officer at the O’Meara Judicial Complex who allegedly refused to comply with the no-firearm policy and threatened to arrest a court staff member. The Judiciary said its actions in such situations are aimed at protecting everyone in the courthouse.

The Judiciary said the policy was in keeping with international best practice for court buildings and is in keeping with security protocols in many sectors across Trinidad and Tobago and internationally, where police officers must also be screened.

Also troubling the Commissioner is the shortage of police prosecutors. Although the police service is required to provide prosecutors for all district courts, there simply are not enough officers to meet the demand.

In May, the Judiciary was again forced to defend its policy on virtual court.

The Judiciary has defended its use of police stations to facilitate virtual court appearances, after government concerns about the practice.

This came after Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander questioned whether police stations were being used as makeshift courtrooms. The Judiciary clarified that the process does not turn stations into courts but simply allows accused individuals to appear via computer for virtual hearings.

“It’s not a courtroom,” the Judiciary said. “It’s just placing the accused in front of a screen.”

Justice Minister Devesh Maharaj acknowledged the Judiciary’s explanation but said there was the need for clear separation between judicial and police functions. He said the government is working with the Judiciary to urgently address infrastructure gaps.

“The independence of both institutions must be preserved,” Maharaj said, warning that holding hearings inside police stations could blur institutional boundaries and affect public trust.

There have been meetings on the issue between the government and the Judiciary.