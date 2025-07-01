Time to look at assisted dying

THE EDITOR: The UK’s recent legislation on the “end of life” options opens an important and complex debate that TT should consider carefully. Incorporating such laws into our common law could provide relief to families burdened by the emotional and financial toll of terminal illnesses, allowing for dignity and autonomy in the final stages of life.

Carefully regulated, this option could address the suffering of patients with incurable conditions, offering a compassionate alternative to prolonged pain. It also aligns with global discussions on managing resource constraints, population growth, and ensuring the survival of mankind by promoting humane choices.

However, in our highly religious society, this is a sensitive issue that may evoke fierce debate. Cultural and moral values deeply influence public opinion, and many may oppose legislation that seems to directly involve end-of-life decisions.

Building consensus will require extensive dialogue, education, and careful framing of the law as an act of compassion rather than moral compromise.

Additionally, the lack of long-term care infrastructure in TT adds complexity. Unlike more developed countries with professional hospice and palliative care facilities, our system is limited and expensive, making quality end-of-life care challenging.

Nevertheless, exploring a regulatory framework around assisted dying, with strict safeguards and oversight, could be a significant step forward. It must be handled delicately, balancing compassion with societal values, to ensure respect for individual rights while maintaining social cohesion.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail