Sport ministry gives $1.98 million in funding

Permanent secretary of the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs Beverly Reid-Samuel, middle, with a cheque for sporting organisations and athletes at the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs head office in Port of Spain. - Photo courtesy the MSYA Facebook page

THE Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs hosted a grant distribution ceremony providing a total of $1.98 million in grants to 20 individuals and organisations across Trinidad and Tobago.

"From national sporting bodies and community clubs to rising individual athletes, this support under the Sport (NPI) – Contribution to Non-Profit Institutions programme, reinforces our commitment to empowering excellence, grassroots development, and national pride through sport," a statement on the ministry's Facebook page said.

Some of the sporting groups that benefited from the funds are Glenora Sports Club, the TT Association of Masters Athletics, Tobago Martial Arts Academy and Gravity Racing Association of TT.