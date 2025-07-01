Security net for Modi – Public service, schools close early for Indian PM's visit

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. - AP PHOTO

AS GOVERNMENT prepares for the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi tomorrow, it has announced that non-essential public services and schools in Trinidad will be closed early.

Modi arrives on July 3 and will spend two days in the country.

Statements from the government on July 1 said schools and non-essential public services will be closed early on July 3.

A public service circular on July 1 from the permanent secretary to the Prime Minister said for security reasons, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has agreed to the closure of all non-essential government offices at 1 pm on July 3, except for emergency, health and security services.

A memorandum from the chief education officer to school principals/administrators and school supervisors said all schools will be dismissed at 11.30 am on July 3 to facilitate the visit. This measure will minimise traffic congestion and "is designed to ensure the security of students, staff and the general public," the document said.

Schools will resume as normal on July 4.

The Sports Company said the Couva Campus – including the Ato Boldon Stadium, National Aquatic Centre and National Cycling Velodrome – will be closed from July 2 at 4 pm, until July 4. "No training or recreational activities will be permitted at any of these facilities during this period," the statement said.

Modi is due to arrive in TT on July 3 at Piarco International Airport and later will attend a community diaspora event at the National Cycling Velodrome, Balmain, Couva.

On July 4, he will pay a courtesy call on President Christine Kangaloo at President's House, St Ann's, where he is expected to be given this country’s highest award the Order of the Republic of TT (ORTT). Later, he will address an assembly of both Houses of Parliament and engage in an exchange of MOUs with the government plus a tree-planting ceremony, all taking place at the Red House.

The announcement of the ORTT came in a release from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) on July 1.

Modi, 74, has been the Prime Minister of the largest democracy in the world since 2014 and is now serving his third term as PM.

In 2024, three other Caricom countries bestowed Modi with their highest awards – Barbados, Guyana and Dominica.

He received the Order of Excellence of Guyana, the Dominica Award of Honour and the Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados.

The OPM said Modi’s leadership has fostered closer ties in the 63-year relationship between TT and India, “at both the bilateral and multilateral levels.”

“This award,” the release said, “will therefore serve as a tribute of the nation’s appreciation for Modi’s outstanding contribution to the development of TT; and service to the region and wider international community.”

“His leadership has also resulted in strengthened relations between India and Caricom,” it added.

Padarath: PM Modi brings development

Public Utilities Minister Barry Padarath justified the pending award of the ORTT to Modi by saying the leader's visit could bring diverse benefits to TT. He spoke to Newsday on July 1.

Padarath, a Minister in the OPM, said such an award would be fully in line with precedents for the award of national honours already set both in TT and in other countries. He referred Newsday to an OPM statement that said Modi's leadership had strengthened ties between India and TT and Caricom.

Of the ORTT award to Modi, he said, "We have done so in the context of his global contribution to the spheres of trade, investment, ICT; his commitment to deepening bilateral relations with many countries across the world; and really his international leadership.

"So we are following in the vein of several countries that have already awarded – within Caricom and around the world – and his visiting our land at one of the most opportune times, in light of the challenges we are facing."

Padarath said Modi's visit to TT was a strategic one for both countries, with regards to co-operation in finance, the economy and investment.

"So those were some of the areas we looked upon in terms of conferring the highest award to PM Modi."

Asked if the award should be only for TT nationals, he cited the former government's award of a Chaconia Gold medal to former US ambassador Candace Bond.

"So there is nothing preventing the government conferring the highest award to PM Modi."

Newsday asked if the government needed to delve into news reports suggesting Modi has a controversial background as an alleged Hindu nationalist.

Padarath replied, "The government did not consider the issues of race, religion, etcetera. We considered the issue of competence and the contribution he has made both in India and around the world. So we tend to focus on the positives." He said Modi, as a politician, will get both good and negative reviews.

"We looked at the contribution he has made and we thought it significantly outweighed any negatives.

"We were not swayed by any of those considerations, but we were swayed by what is his commitment to developing people across the world – not only the Indian diaspora – but the contributions he has made in the spheres of finance and the economy, ICT, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and medical." He said pending TT-India MOUs will include some of these areas. "Therefore, coming with so much prospect from India for the people of TT, those were the considerations.

"To extend our gratitude and demonstrate our commitment to world leaders like PM Modi, our deep appreciation and our level of commitment to bilateral co-operation and the progress and advancement of the people of both India and TT."

Asked if Modi has helped others than the global Indian diaspora, Padarath said when he leaves TT he will go to Brazil and Argentina.

"Those are large countries with a very different population from India."

Padarath said Modi's visit was generating a lot of excitement across the board in TT, with interest by cultural groups (East Indian, African and Chinese) and businesses. "I think it sends a positive signal that the world is seeing the new government of TT take on a different trajectory in terms of how we approach investments and encourage trade, but also in terms of harnessing the economy which has been in stagnation for the last ten years."

He said the visit was a good sign from Modi as head of the world's second largest economy and a member of the BRICS group of countries.

"I think it really augers well. In the population it seems there is a natural excitement and enthusiasm for his visit.

"There will be a lot of pomp and pageantry and colour in terms of the national award, the address to Parliament, etcetera, but also there is a lot of substance behind it. "I think the country acknowledges that, in terms of what India is bringing to TT in some of the spheres."

Padarath said the visit will open up opportunity for advancement and growth for TT.

Saying the visit had not been on the cards before the coming of the new government, Padarath said, "So certainly I think the world is paying attention to the change of leadership in TT." Advocating the government's goal for TT to again be the Caribbean's energy hub, he said, "I think we are now taking back our rightful place as a leader and pioneer in the areas of finance, e-commerce, trade and investment, and hydrocarbons in the region. PM Modi's visit also legitimises that."

Maha Sabha welcomes Modi's visit, ASJA voices concerns

Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha secretary general Vijay Maharaj welcomed Modi’s visit.

Responding to Newsday's questions via WhatsApp, Maharaj said, “The Maha Sabha, like the rest of the nation’s Hindu community is joyous, pleased with the visit of PM Modi. It is the solidifying of a relationship that began 180 years ago, our ancestral home.”

On the award the ORTT to Modi, Maharaj said, “Numerous countries around the world have bestowed their highest award to PM Modi in recognition of his leadership of the world’s most populous nation and largest democracy. It is the least TT can do.

“Modi’s caring for his people and that of the world’s second/ third nations is an admirable quality that few world leaders possess.”

ASJA, in a release on July 1, said it had measured yet profound reservations over Modi’s visit to TT, “in light of extensive and credible international concerns about his administration’s treatment of Muslim minorities.”

“While ASJA respects the right of sovereign nations to pursue diplomatic engagement, we believe it is necessary to critically examine Mr Modi’s political legacy, which includes the 2002 Gujarat riots, the discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act, the revocation of Kashmir’s special constitutional status, and the symbolic inauguration of a temple on the site of the demolished Babri Masjid.

“Additionally, PM Modi has repeatedly employed divisive rhetoric, referring to Muslims as 'infiltrators' in public addresses, thereby fuelling Islamophobic sentiment and legitimising anti-Muslim violence.”

ASJA said the Modi government’s recent introduction of the Waqf Properties (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act has alarmed observers, as it risks undermining centuries-old Muslim endowments and eroding institutional religious autonomy. It said these actions, taken together, have raised significant concerns among human rights organisations, legal scholars, and interfaith communities over the erosion of pluralism and constitutional protections in India.

“ASJA therefore urges the public to approach this visit with thoughtful discernment, and calls on the Muslim community to respond with principled composure, advocating for justice, religious freedom, and human dignity through peaceful and constructive channels.”

– With reporting by Paula Lindo