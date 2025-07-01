Schools, government offices dismiss early in Trinidad for Modi visit

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on arrival for an official visit at Zagreb Airport in Croatia, on June 18. Modi arrives in Trinidad on July 3 for a two-day state visit. - AP PHOTO

ALL schools in Trinidad will be dismissed at 11.30 am on July 3 to facilitate the official visit of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Trinidad.

This measure, announced by the Education Ministry on July 1, aims to reduce traffic on the Churchill Roosevelt, Uriah Butler and Solomon Hochoy highways and other major roadways.

A media release from the ministry said the decision was made in collaboration with the police to secure staff, students and the public during the “high-level event”.

Non-essential government offices in Trinidad will also be closed from 1 pm. Normal operations will resume on July 4.

Schools and government offices in Tobago will operate as normal as Modi is not scheduled to visit the island.