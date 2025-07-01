Sammy: WI not in panic mode for 2nd Test vs Australia

West Indies’ batsmen Shamar Joseph and Justin Greaves wave to the pavilion on day three of the first Test match against Australia at Kensington Stadium in Bridgetown, Barbados, on June 27. AP Photo -

WEST INDIES coach Daren Sammy said his team is likely to field an unchanged eleven when they play the second Test of their three-match series against Australia at the National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada from July 3.

In an exciting first Test at Kensington Oval, Barbados last week, the Windies were involved in a proper battle with Aussies over the first two days, before a mediocre batting display saw them crashing to a 159-run loss in the dying moments of day three's final session.

Sammy, who was fined 15 per cent of his match fee for criticising third umpire Adrian Holdstock after a string of controversial decisions in the first Test, said his team is ready to put all the drama behind them.

"Yes, I've had further chats with (match referee Javagal Srinath and the officials) and they have clarified some things," Sammy told reporters in Grenada on July 1. "There has been some admission of error as well. That was Barbados and we're now in Grenada so we've left that behind...we're looking forward to the next Test.

"I don't want to dive too much into it. I don't hold anything against anybody. I think the way I've played and the way I portray (myself), I don't hold grudges. I said what I said based on what I saw. I've been punished for it and I've left it in Barbados. I wish Adrian all the best to be honest. We're all human."

Fast bowlers Shamar Joseph and Jayden Seales were excellent in the first Test and both had five-wicket hauls to show for their efforts. However, the team's catching and batting left a lot to be desired as West Indies dropped as many seven catches across both innings and only mustered scores of 190 and 141. Going into his second game as the West Indies Test coach, Sammy isn't ready to change his plans just yet.

"We've just started a Test championship and we believe the XI we put was probably the most balance one we could. After one game, there's no need for panic or whatever. We're trying a culture, brand and way of playing that guys have to get an opportunity to perform in."

Though the playing XI is likely to be the same, Sammy said there must be an improvement in the fielding department.

"There was some human error, but the biggest thing was that we shot ourselves in the foot. You cannot drop seven catches against the world's number one team and expect to compete all the time and be victorious," he said.

"We have a lot of blame to take for the defeat but there were also some positives. It's a new Test championship, a new squad, a new coach and a new captain. For the first two days, we were going head and shoulders against the number one team."

For the second Test, whether his team is graced by a flat deck or a grassy surface, he said execution still has to be on point to ensure they have a chance at drawing level in the series.

In the last two Test Championship cycles, Sammy said West Indies was among the teams who faced the fewest number of overs in the first innings and also had one of the slowest scoring rates.

"Either you score faster to bring the game closer or you bat more overs. We've selected a squad that should allow us to do both.

"It's a long way away from what we (want to do), but we're going to continue to take steps and play a way which helps us to improve."

LET'S DO IT FOR KRAIGG

Sammy paid homage to former Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite, who would be playing his 100th Test match if he takes the field in Grenada.

"I was privileged to be captain when Kraigg played his first Test in St Kitts against Pakistan in 2011...to be coach now and he's playing his 100th Test 14 years later, it shows his contribution to the game," the Windies coach said.

"To get an opportunity to play a 100th Test and get the opportunity to perform and level a series, I think that's a great achievement. I wish him all the best. I know his team is rallying with him and it will be a special moment for him and the team.

"As a group...when we do things well, we compete with the best in the world. It's about putting all facets of the game right and keeping the pressure and not dropping too many catches."