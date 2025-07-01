Pro Series cruise into TTFA G-League semis, Trendsetter hit Moruga for 13

Legion Cadets players Xaria John (left) and Jillene Nixon celebrate their team's penalty shootout victory over Black Panthers in their TTFA G-League under-12 quarterfinal clash on June 28. Photo courtesy TTFA -

THE youngsters from the Pro Series team had a productive outing at the quaterfinal stage of the TT Football Association G-League competition at UWI, St Augustine on the weekend as they registered strong performances to advance to the semifinals of both the under-12 and under-14 categories.

In seven-a-side under-12 action on June 28, Pro Series made light work of Moruga PYC FC as they grabbed a 4-0 win. Isla Tom scored a brace, while Sophia Orr and Catalina Phillips scored a goal apiece.

Meanwhile, in nine-a-side under-14 action on June 29, Pro Series overcame a fighting effort from South Stars as they got a 4-2 victory.

Lexi Sankersingh bagged a double, with Khadia Edmund and Shemaiah Toussaint, the competition’s leading scorer in the preliminary round, scoring a goal each. Zara Chase and Anya Virgil found the net for South Stars.

In the under-14 semis, Pro Series are expected to face stiff opposition from the girls from Trendsetter Hawks who turned heads with their thumping 13-0 win over Moruga PYC in their quarterfinal matchup.

Ayana London and Sara Roopchand both scored beaver-tricks to lead a dominant Trendsetter showing, with Cristina Harragin scoring a brace.

Akia Baptiste, Amaris Collins-Joseph and Deija Khan also scored for Trendsetter.

Trendsetter won both the under-13 and under-15 categories in the G-League tourney last year and showed they will not be going down without a fight in this year’s edition.

In an all-Tobago under-14 clash between Black Panthers and Tobago Chicas in Black Rock, the former team stormed to a 4-1 win as Shaquana Brown and Donnica Stewart netted two goals apiece.

The under-14 match between Jewels SC and Legion Cadets, who topped both age group categories in the North East’s preliminary phase, was postponed because of rain.

The rescheduled match is tentatively set for July 4.

The Cadets team did see action in the under-12 quaterfinals, and they just squeezed into the semifinals after defeating the Panthers 3-2 on penalties. The teams were locked at 2-2 after 40 minutes of regulation time.

In another under-12 quarterfinal, Jewels SC blanked Point Pioneers 3-0 after Jahsiya Jackson scored a brace.

In the other under-12 quarterfinal, Combined Ballerz whipped Gasparillo Youths 5-0 as Sydel McLawrence put in a five-star performance by netting all five goals.

The semis in both age groups will be contested on July 5, with the finals being played on July 6. All matches will be played at UWI.