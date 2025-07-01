ORTT for India's Prime Minister Modi

TRINIDAD and Tobago will on July 4 honour Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with this country’s highest award the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT).

The announcement came in a news release from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) on July 1.

Modi, 74, has been the Prime Minister of the largest democracy in the world since 2014 and is now serving his third term as PM.

In 2024, three other Caricom countries bestowed Modi with their highest awards Barbados, Guyana and Dominica.

He received the Order of Excellence of Guyana, the Dominica Award of Honour and the Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados.

Modi will visit Trinidad and Tobago from July 3-4, the second leg of a five-nation trip. He will also visit Ghana, Argentina Brazil, and Namibia starting on July 2.

He was invited to Trinidad and Tobago by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar who assumed office after the April 28 general election.

The OPM said, Modi’s leadership has fostered closer ties in the 63-year relationship between Trinidad and Tobago and India, “t both the bilateral and multilateral levels.”

“This award,” the release said, “will therefore serve as a tribute of the nation’s appreciation for Modi’s outstanding contribution to the development of Trinidad and Tobago; and service to the region and wider international community.”

“His leadership has also resulted in strengthened relations between India and Caricom,” it added.

On July 3, Modi will address a Community Diaspora Event at the National Cycling Velodrome, Balmain, Couva. Thousands are expected to attend.

And on July 4 he will pay a courtesy call with President Christine Kangaloo and address a joint sitting of the House of Representatives and Senate at the Red House, St Vincent Street Port of Spain.

The two countries will exchange memoranda of understanding and Modi will take part in a tree planting ceremony at the parliament.

On June 30, Public Utilities Minister Barry Padarath led a meeting with government officials and several state agencies to discuss planning the official visit, a Facebook post from Padarath said.

Top honours bestowed on PM Narendra Modi:

2024 Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados

2024 Order of Excellence (Guyana)

2024 Dominica Award of Honour

2024 Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (Nigeria)

2024 Order of St Andrew (Russia)

2024 Order of the Druk Gyalpo (Bhutan)

2023 Grand Cross of the Order of Honour (Greece)

2023 Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour (France)

2023 Order of the Nile (Egypt)

2023 Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu (Papua New Guinea)

2020 Legion of Merit (USA)

2019 King Hamad Order of the Renaissance (Bahrain)

2019 Order of Zayed (United Arab Emirates)

2019 Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen (Maldives)

2018 Grand Collar of the State of Palestine (Palestine)

2016 Amir Amanullah Khan Award (Afghanistan)

2016 King Abdulaziz Sash (Saudi Arabia)

–Source The Times of India

Schedule for visit

July 3

3.45 pm Arrival, South Terminal, Piarco International Airport

4.45 pm Arrival at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain

7 pm Community Diaspora Event National Cycling Velodrome, Balmain, Couva

July 4

10 am-10.30 am Courtesy Call with President Christine Kangaloo, Office of the President

10.35 am Modi to address a Joint Assembly of the Parliament, Parliamentary Complex, Cabildo Building, St Vincent Street Port of Spain

12- 12.15 pm Exchange of Memoranda of Understanding and Tree Planting Ceremony. Rotunda Gallery and St Vincent Street Entrance, Parliamentary

Complex, Cabildo Building, St Vincent Street Port of Spain