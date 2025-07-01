Nature Seekers: Permits needed for turtle watching at Matura

A leatherback sea turtle hatchling begins its journey from Matura shore back to the ocean. Nature Seekers is warning the public to only authorised tour guides are allowed to lead tours to the Matura Beach Turtle Nesting Site. - Photo courtesy Nature Seekers

NATURE SEEKERS is reminding visitors to the Matura Beach Turtle Nesting Site that, even if they hold a permit to visit the site, they must be accompanied by a certified guide.

This after a man claiming to be a certified tour guide breached the protocol of the site by leading a private group onto the beach without authorisation on June 28.

In a release on June 30, Nature Seekers stressed that Condition 12 on all Forestry Division-issued permits for turtle-watching tours said all visitors must be accompanied by a guide authorised by the Forestry Division and permitted by the Environmental Management Authority (EMA), not self-declared or privately assigned.

“At protected nesting sites such as Matura Beach, authorised guides are members of community-based conservation groups, such as our organisation, Nature Seekers. These groups have been trained and licensed specifically to carry out sustainable, safe and respectful turtle-watching activities in accordance with national conservation laws.

“As part of a joint commitment to environmental stewardship, this arrangement has served as a co-management strategy between the Forestry Division and the EMA.”

“This weekend's incident was not only a blatant disregard for the law, but also an insult to every certified guide, tour operator and conservation group who follow strict protocol to protect endangered species and preserve this critical nesting site.”

Nature Seekers chair Chelsea Harripaul further explained what happened saying a man known to the staff was seen in the car park of the registration office at about 8 pm with about 30 people. He claimed to have permits for the group and that he was a certified guide but refused to show proof of such.

He “forcefully bypassed” the staff and patrol team, lead the group onto the beach and joined other registered groups without authorisation. The Matura police was called and officers visited the site but they were unsure whether or not they had jurisdiction to remove the man and his group.

“Following the incident we engaged with the TTPS and the Forestry Division. The division shared they are undergoing some sensitisation sessions with tour operators and groups. We proposed, and they are fully on board, to collaborate with community organisations and the local authorities to communicate where everyone comes into play and how we could operate to support each other to prevent reoccurrences in the future.”

Harripaul said the officers were now better aware of the legislation and that they had the jurisdiction to support groups and escort unauthorised people off various nesting sites.

She called on members of the public to refrain from engaging with unverified or unauthorised people offering turtle tours, and to report suspicious or illegal activity to the Forestry Division or to established organisations authorised by the Division.

She said certified guides were trained with respect to handling, best practices and boundaries, so they do not compromise the nesting site or pose a risk to the species and can ensure the safety of visitors.