Man freed after 20 years for cop's killing

AFTER serving 20 years for the murder of a police officer, a Beetham man has been released from prison.

Kerron Joseph, also known as Atiba Carr, now 37, was released from prison on June 30, after serving the minimum 20-year sentence for the 2002 murder of PC Keiran Parke.

Joseph was 16 years old at the time of the crime, which took place at the corner of Adjodha Street and Don Miguel Road in San Juan, on December 30, 2002.

He was convicted by a jury on March 15, 2005, for fatally shooting Parke, a court and process police officer, who was in full uniform issuing a summons when he was attacked. Joseph was sentenced to be held at the court's pleasure, with a review set for March 15, 2025, on the expiry of the 20-year minimum term.

At the June 30 review hearing, Justice Indrani Cedeno agreed with submissions from public defenders Michelle Ali and Shuzvon Ramdass, who argued that Joseph had completed the punitive portion of his sentence and had shown signs of rehabilitation. Cedeno ordered his release.

During his time in prison, Joseph took part in several educational and rehabilitation programmes. He earned literacy and computer certificates, completed anger management and drug rehabilitation programs, and was recognised for excellence in tailoring and graphic design. Reports from prison officials praised his attitude and progress.

He also had expressed deep remorse for the murder and has family support and job prospects upon release.

Although the state submitted a report from Parke’s widow, who described the emotional and financial challenges her family faced after her husband’s death, prosecutors did not object to his release as they said Joseph no longer posed a threat to society and met the criteria for release under section 81 of the Children’s Act.

At the trial, the prosecution’s case depended almost entirely on the evidence of a 15-year-old who was seated at a culvert when he said he saw Parke and saw a “youthman” on a BMX bicycle shoot the officer before removing his service pistol. The witness identified Joseph as the shooter at a police identification parade.

