Man dies after arriving at Piarco International Airport

Piarco International Airport, Piarco. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE Airport Authority confirmed that a man died at the Piarco International Airport early on July 1.

Newsday understand the man died of a heart attack.

A release said around 6 am on July 1 the man arrived at the airport and experienced a medical emergency.

He became unresponsive in the Immigration Hall. First responders provided assistance and the man was taken to the Arima Health Facility. He later died.

The Airport Authority extended their condolences to the family and loved ones.