Local pair qualify for US National Triathlon Champs

Roger Gomes, left, and Anton Robinson will compete at the US National Triathlon Championships in August. -

Triathletes Anton Robinson and Roger Gomes, members of the XO Multi-Sport Club, have qualified for the 2025 US Sprint and Olympic Distance National Triathlon Championships.

The prestigious event will take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from August 9-10.

Robinson and Gomes secured their spots at the upcoming championships after meeting the qualifying standards at the renowned St Anthony’s Triathlon held in April in St Petersburg, Florida.

Gomes, fresh from completing his second IRONMAN 70.3 race in Maryland, is the reigning national champion in the 50+ age group for both sprint distance triathlon and aquathlon.

He continues to showcase his elite athleticism. Robinson, known for his consistency and competitive edge, recently dominated the local racing scene by clinching first place in all four of the CariFin races and is a regular top-ten sprint triathlon finisher. The athletes will be accompanied by their coach, Derek Daniel, who has played a pivotal role in their training and development. This marks only the second time that athletes from TT have qualified for the US National Triathlon Championships, making it a significant milestone for the local triathlon community.

The team thanked sponsors, including The Sports Company of TT (SporTT), First Citizens, Fidelity Finance, Maritime Life, Development Finance and Onesta Consulting.