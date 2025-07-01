Lara finds missing dog after public plea for help

Brian Lara’s dog Moka. -

Hours after West Indies legend Brian Lara asked the public for assistance in finding his missing dog, the animal was found safely.

Around 3 pm on July 1, Lara made a plea on Instagram, saying, “My dog was taken. His name is Moka, brown Lhasapoo and he was last seen at the bottom of my hill just beyond my front gate. I would love him back.

“I am asking one favour from my people. Please if you’ve seen him, report it to the closest police station to you.”

Lara asked for the dog to be returned at his residence at Brian Lara Drive, Lady Chancellor.

“You will be rewarded for your kindness as I will be eternally grateful to have him back.”

At around 8.30 pm, Newsday contacted a number listed by Lara in his post after reports on social media said the dog had been found.

The person who answered said Lara was contacted by someone who found the dog and had gone to pick it up.