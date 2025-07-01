Junior swimmer Jaden Mills inspires students on school tour

TT junior swimmer Jaden Mills, left, speaks to students at the Diego Martin Central Secondary School. - Photos courtesy Nattalie La Font

TRINIDAD and Tobago Carifta gold medallist Jaden Mills, despite being just 16, has taken up the responsibility of visiting multiple schools to pass on his experience as a student-athlete in an effort to encourage his fellow peers.

Mills, a Flying Fish swimmer and a Form Three Queen’s Royal College student, has spoken to both primary and secondary school children over the past few weeks. He has already visited the Holistic Primary School and the Diego Martin Central Secondary School, where he once attended.

Plans are in place for Mills to speak to students at other schools.

He comes from a family of generous people and Mills decided to follow their lead.

“I decided to speak to students because I believe that when the Lord blesses you, you should give back to those in need. I always grew up seeing my mother (Nattalie La Font) and grandmother give to people. I believe it’s because of them that it was instilled in me. So it’s just my way of giving back.”

Mills has been excelling in the pool for TT over the last few years, which has included stellar performances at the Carifta Games.

At the 2024 Carifta Aquatics Championships in the Bahamas, Mills was one of the stars for TT with six medals in the 13-14 age group – five gold and one bronze.

At the 2025 Carifta Championships held at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva, Mills demonstrated his ability once again with multiple medals.

One of his standout performances was in the boys’ 15-17 4x100-metre freestyle relay event as he teamed up with Liam Carrington, Zachary Anthony and Evan Gillard-Bruce to break the Carifta record on their way to gold.

Mills was a bit timid to speak to the students at first, but the more he interacted with them his confidence grew.

“Yes, I was definitely nervous as this was my first time ever speaking to a group with that purpose,” Mills said. “But as I spoke more, I felt more comfortable.

“As an introduction, I told them how I ended up in the sport of swimming.

“Then spoke about nutrition, respect towards teachers and parents, sportsmanship and the importance of balancing their education with their athletic career.”

Mills will be leaving Trinidad in the coming weeks to continue school in the US.

Since Mills was 13, he has been eyeing McCallie as an option, a boarding school in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

“I think this move would help me significantly, not only my athletic but academic career as well. Being in an institution where there are athletes just like you, whether or not it’s the same sport, can fuel a driving force to push yourself to greatness.”

It was not an easy decision to leave home, Mills said.

“Honestly, leaving your home is a bit tough, but when thinking about the cause, goals and purpose, it makes you excited to explore what opportunities lie outside of your country. And I believe that anyone who sets their mind towards something can truly achieve it. It just takes time and your effort.”