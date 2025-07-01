Judge urges graduates to stand up against bullying

Justice Frank Seepersad addresses the 2025 graduating class of Dayanand Memorial Vedict School on June 27. -

HIGH Court judge Frank Seepersad said more than 21,000 school suspensions over the past three years, “show something is wrong.”

The judge was speaking to graduating students of the Dayanand Memorial Vedic School, Penal, as he advocated for urgent reform.

He also urged students to stand up to bullying and stay safe as they move on to secondary school.

“Sadly, our schools are not as safe as they once were,” Seepersad said. He told students to be brave, watch out for each other, and report bullying right away.

“You deserve a safe school environment,” he added.

“Children mirror the behaviour they see,” he explained, calling for families and communities to work together to help children grow up in positive, caring environments.

Seepersad reminded students that being a victim is never their fault. He told them to create a buddy system, avoid walking alone, and never be afraid to speak up if they see or experience bullying. “Be brave, muster your courage,” he said. “Walk away and report it.”

He also said schools and leaders must take bullying seriously and act quickly to stop it. But he stressed that responses should be fair and consider the age and needs of each child involved.

“Stay true to yourself, trust your instincts, and protect each other,” Seepersad said. “You are the future, and you deserve to learn in peace.”

He also encouraged them to face the future with boldness, resilience, and purpose as they transition from primary to secondary school.

Drawing from personal experience, Seepersad said, “Change is often accompanied by fear associated with the unknown, but you need not fear: you just need to be bold and confident as you progress.”

He emphasised the value of their education steeped in cultural traditions and told them their origins did not define their potential.

“You may not always win,” he said, “but very often, it will be your ability to overcome rejection, failure, and disappointment which will catapult you to excellence.”

He also urged parents to allow their children to chart their own paths and resist imposing their ambitions upon them.

“When you allow them to follow their dreams, they will excel spectacularly.”

He also touched on national pride and spoke about his 2023 receipt of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman – the highest non-national award conferred by the Indian government. “This recognition reminded me that in this Republic, all things are truly possible,” he said, linking personal achievement to the upcoming visit of India’s prime minister.

Seepersad encouraged the graduates to maintain independence, value online safety, and aim for both professional success and moral integrity.

“The future is bright,” he said.