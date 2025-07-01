N Touch
James Armstrong to exhibit Innovations in Art at Art Society

Throughout the paintings that will be featured at James Armstrong’s incipient Innovations in Art show at the Art Society of Trinidad and Tobago, Federation Park, from July 15-19, there is at least one constant image: groups of African dancers in graceful motion, which is communicated by the blurs and streaks that are a part of his mastery of movement, texture and glazing techniques.

Each piece of his artwork – paintings, copper and aluminium displays alike – is a dynamic interpretation of what Armstrong has witnessed in TT and internationally: particularly in Africa, where he resided for many years until his return home 25 years ago.

This event will be Armstrong’s 11th exhibition in TT since then, and the average visitor to this show will enjoy a greater understanding of his commitment to sharing his innovative style, which has gone along with his nurturing of future generations of artists.

In addition, his all-around contributions to art and public service in TT earned him the Hummingbird Medal (Gold) in 2024.

Innovations in Art will involve a two-hour official opening, from 6-8 pm on July 15, and will continue to July 19, from 12-6 pm.

For more info or to book an exclusive viewing WhatsApp 686-7943 or e-mail dulcie.nieves@gmail.com

