House of Lilac Publishing creates space for literary voices

Aminah Ali, a young writer and publisher from south Trinidad, discovered her voice through poetry – a medium that offered her space for honest self-expression and became the foundation for her creative presence online. Deeply rooted in her Caribbean heritage and Muslim faith, her work explores themes of self-love, grief, identity, nature, and social justice.

After self-publishing two poetry collections, Through the Lilac Window and Lilac Honey, Ali took her literary journey a step further by launching House of Lilac Publishing in 2023.

Her mission is clear: to help aspiring authors bring their book dreams to life. Passionate about creativity, community, and accessibility, she created a platform dedicated to supporting new voices in publishing.

So what drew her to poetry?

“I’ve always loved art in its many forms, and writing was something I naturally gravitated to,” she said. “In 2015, I started posting short stories and quotes on Wattpad, but they weren’t getting much visibility. So I moved to Instagram, pairing amateur photography with my words.”

Through the journey, she found a supportive writing community on Instagram. Ali says she taught herself how to write poetry, as using Instagram not only allowed her to express herself creatively but also deepened her understanding of identity and belonging.

“I’ve always wanted to hold a book in my hands that I wrote,” she told Newsday. “It was a personal goal, something to cross off my bucket list.”

Though she started writing for herself, she began sharing fully fleshed-out pieces, and today Ali hopes her work resonates widely.

“I want everyone to read my work, and those who do, I want them to know they’re not alone. My poetry reflects the life cycle of a human being. I believe readers aged 17 and up can connect with it. Resonance is the most important thing to me.”

Ali says she does not write with any one group or community in mind, and for her, one of the most rewarding feelings is when, after all the hard work, her efforts are acknowledged, describing it as exciting.

"I’d love to be on a traditional publisher’s radar: that would be cool."

As for her publishing house, she says the name House of Lilac Publishing is personal – an ode to the lilac-coloured walls of her bedroom, where she wrote her first collection.

“It’s an ode to the colour purple,” she explains.

Ali started the publishing company after receiving numerous questions from friends and social media followers on the process of self-publishing. Wanting to demystify the process and share what she had learned, Ali used her experiences to help others navigate the same path.

Since its launch, Ali says she has grown both personally and professionally and within three months, her publishing house landed its first client. Since then, Ali has expanded her services, and this credit is for forcing her outside her comfort zone.

“I won’t lie, sometimes I run out of ideas for promoting the business,” she says. “But I’m never afraid to try something new. I keep a Google Doc of ideas and tick them off as I go.”

Despite the challenges, she sees potential in today’s publishing climate.

“Small publishers often seek work that aligns with their mission. For indie authors, the real work begins after the book is published: marketing is where you have to hustle. But thanks to the internet, many have created their own paths to success.”

Her advice to aspiring writers is straightforward: “Believe in your art. That belief gives you the courage to share, even when you’re nervous. Feedback will come. When it comes to publishing, focus on finishing your work: everything else follows.”

On facing challenges as a woman in publishing, she reflects, “I wouldn’t say they’re unique to women. I think they’re universal for anyone considered a minority on the global stage.”

As a Muslim woman, she’s also become more confident in writing about her faith. “At first, I was hesitant to include faith-based poems. I worried how they’d be received. But my faith is part of who I am, and I now express it proudly. It gives me courage and helps me tell a different story, one not often reflected in the media.”

Ali blends her spiritual and cultural identities into her poetry, often weaving in Creole English and exploring the complexities of belief and belonging.

Ali's publishing house is currently preparing to release its first anthology of poetry, short stories, and essays, with submissions open until August 31.

Ali’s work has already earned recognition: Lilac Honey reached number one on Amazon’s Caribbean & Latin American Poetry list in 2022. In 2023, she was named one of Bocas Lit Fest’s New Voices and received the First Authors Award from Nalis. She has also contributed to anthologies like By Me WOMb, By Me Poetica, and Tales of Root, Silk & Bone.

Through House of Lilac Publishing, Ali now leads a small, dedicated team offering services including graphic design, editing, formatting, marketing, beta reading, and creative writing workshops, all aimed at helping others bring their stories into the world.

With her lilac window wide open, Ali continues to make space for voices like hers and for those still finding their own.