Heritage Festival 2025 to showcase Tobago's resilience

Tobago Festivals Commission CEO Kern Cowan. -

TOBAGO Heritage Festival 2025 begins on July 1 with a Thanksgiving service at the St Patrick’s Anglican Church in Mt Pleasant. The theme for this year is: Time longer than twine.

Speaking with Newsday on June 30, Tobago Festivals Commission CEO Kern Cowan elaborated on the theme of the festival which is now in its 38th year.

“This theme speaks to the resilience and the strength of Tobagonians to withstand the many historical stresses and fights that we have gone through for this greatest little island on the planet, and how we have continued to stay resilient and to stay above the rest in terms of our heritage and our history. Time longer than twine sets the tone for a remembrance and a real connection to who we continue to be and how we remain resilient over time.”

Cowan said one can expect culturally rich productions and collaborations.

“I’m truly looking forward to the collaborations within the villages and what they have to portray and how we really and truly express ourselves.”

Tobago Heritage Festival schedule: