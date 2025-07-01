Former bullied student offers training in MMA

Jonathan Thomas says he's devoted to creating a space where everyone, especially women, can explore martial arts for fitness, self-defence, and empowerment. -

What began as a way to cope with bullying during his secondary school years has evolved into a lifelong passion for 25-year-old Jonathan Thomas.

The mixed martial arts (MMA) instructor is on a mission to empower others through the art.

Thomas first discovered MMA in his teenage years, and what started as an outlet quickly became a calling. Today, he's devoted to creating a space where everyone, especially women, can explore martial arts for fitness, self-defence, and empowerment.

Thomas said he faced a lot of bullying during his secondary school years, and it deeply affected him.

“After form five, I made the decision not to return for form six. I kept everything I was going through to myself and decided to channel my energy into something positive. That’s when I found a gym called Rough House and completely fell in love with kickboxing.”

At just 16, he entered his first tournament, the Dragon Cup. Since then, his love for the art and fitness overall has continued to grow.

Born on St Paul Street, Port of Spain, Thomas moved to Central Trinidad at age eight. An active child, he was constantly exploring new sports. But one influence stood out above all: his uncle, Kwesi, now his colleague at TKB in Aranguez, the family’s kickboxing gym.

“I used to watch him work out and try to copy everything he did – from drinking protein shakes to doing push-ups on my grandmother’s dining room chairs.”

Thomas says fitness became a natural part of his routine. Now, he wears multiple hats at the gym: coach, content creator, administrator, and motivator.

“Whatever’s needed to keep the gym growing and thriving, I’m all in.”

Thomas says his first love was kickboxing, and it still holds a special place in his heart. But over time, his skillset expanded, and he realised he had a natural edge in boxing.

Thomas said about two years ago, he started training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and says since then, he has "completely fallen in love with it. It’s so technical and cerebral. For those five minutes when I’m rolling, it’s just me, the mat, and the mission.”

Speaking about TKB gym and its aim to create a safe space and shatter stigmas, Thomas said since joining the family business, he has worked alongside his uncle to cultivate an environment that’s inclusive and community-driven.

“Most of our clients are everyday people looking to try something new or relieve stress in a healthy way,” he says. “It’s all about building a supportive, non-intimidating atmosphere.”

A scroll of Thomas's Instagram and TikTok pages frequently highlights him training women, something that, he says, happened organically.

“In my experience, more women are actually interested in martial arts than people assume. The problem is stigma: many see it as a ‘male’ sport. We want to change that. We’ve made it our mission to create a space where everyone feels safe and empowered.”

Thomas believes martial arts go beyond fitness: it is a tool for empowerment and discipline and can offer self-defence, especially for women.

“We live in a world where danger exists, and unfortunately, women are often more vulnerable,” he said.

“Ideally, no woman would ever need to use what she learns, but being prepared is powerful. There’s a quiet confidence that comes from knowing you can protect yourself or your loved ones.”

It is the discipline learned from MMA that has given Thomas the tools to balance his passion with his nine-to-five job. When he's not coaching, Thomas works full-time in the world of finance, specifically in risk and internal control.

“It’s a rewarding field that requires strategic thinking, and it’s helped shape how I approach training and business.

“In risk management, you're always looking for what could go wrong and figuring out how to bounce back better. That mindset applies perfectly to martial arts.”

Asked how the art has shaped his life, he says, “The biggest lesson MMA has taught me? It is never too late to start anything: you can do it,” Thomas said. “It also taught me patience, humility, resilience, and how to stay calm under pressure.”

As his love for it grows, he has also gained a new level of discipline and appreciation for it.

“I study martial arts now with more detail and intention than ever before. My understanding of strategy and technique has grown immensely.”

Looking ahead Thomas has big goals for the future: chief among them is putting Trinidad and Tobago on the global map for martial arts.

“One of my biggest dreams is to coach an athlete to compete at the highest international levels. I see so much raw talent here, especially among the kids we train. They’ve got real grit.”

To anyone considering MMA but feeling intimidated, Thomas's advice is simple:

“Just do it. Martial arts gyms are filled with some of the kindest, most supportive people you’ll ever meet. No one starts off perfect, we all begin as beginners. Get past that fear, keep showing up, and before you know it, you’ll be landing spinning back kicks like a pro.”