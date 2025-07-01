Dreams have no ceilings, plateaus

THE EDITOR: In a world often overshadowed by cynicism and despair, the recent appointment of Allister Guevarro as Commissioner of Police is a radiant reminder that dreams, especially those planted in faith and nurtured with discipline, have no ceilings nor plateaus.

I recently read of young Allister, aka "G" (as called by his peers), standing at a school career day years ago, boldly proclaiming to his peers that he wanted to become the police commissioner. At the time he was just a boy in school attire; now he wears the mantle of national leadership.

“G” joined the ranks just four years after I retired from the police service. Years I spent deep undercover as part of the now-fabled “Strike Squad” with Clinton McNeil, aka "Captain," Daniel "Danny" Francis, Goodwyn "Fordie" Ford, Gopeechand "Gopee" Ganga, and myself, "Smallpole," in the early 1990s; while working alongside the now defunct Flying Squad South. Although we did not serve together, I feel a kinship with the fire in his heart. (I included this to honour their impeccable, dedicated services.)

There is also a deeper spiritual and ancestral connection between Allister and I. One rooted in geography, heritage, and divine providence. We both share ties with Moruga, a region often overlooked but spiritually rich, where strength is woven into the soul and faith is passed down through generations.

My paternal grandparents were also from Moruga, and I know first-hand the kind of quiet resolve and unshakable belief that emerges from that rugged coastal land. It is no surprise to me that both dreamers and leaders were born into such soil. Makes me think of the parable of the sower and the seeds in Matthew 13:1-23. This begs the theological question, “What soil were you born in?”

Moruga is more than a birthplace. It is a legacy. It was one of the primary settlement sites for the Merikins. They were freed African American soldiers who had fought for the British during the war of 1812. These men, once enslaved, were rewarded with land in southern Trinidad and formed villages now known as the Company villages.

They brought with them their Baptist faith, military discipline, and a fierce belief in freedom, community, and divine order. The spiritual DNA of the Merikin included prayers whispered in forest clearings, dreams sown in fields of cassava, and values built on resilience and leadership that still pulse through Moruga’s descendants.

It would not be far-fetched to believe that the commissioner and I both share in this Merikin lineage. That legacy shaped who we are: men of faith, service, and vision, committed to a future that defies limitation.

As a spiritual leader in many aspects, I have dedicated my life to helping others rediscover hope, purpose, and spiritual grounding. And when I reflect on Guevarro’s journey, I cannot help but hear the echoes of Joseph the dreamer, son of Jacob, recorded in Genesis Chapters 37-50. Joseph’s vision took him from the pit to the palace.

Joseph’s brothers tried to kill his dream, just as many today will try to kill a child’s vision through ridicule, poverty, or systemic inertia. But Joseph held firm, and God remained faithful. The dream, like destiny, was deferred but never denied.

I believe Guevarro’s life was shaped not only by professional training but by his Catholic upbringing, where stories like Joseph’s took root in his imagination. These stories, often dismissed in our modern secularism, are powerful blueprints for personal destiny. They teach us that our dreams are not subject to the limitations of our environment, nor are they stifled by the ceilings others place above us.

To the youth of TT: May you dare to dream in full sentences. Do not accept ceilings as final. Do not rest on plateaus as if they are peaks. Your dreams can outlive your setbacks and outshine your storms.

To the adults, educators, and mentors: May we speak life into the next generation. May we remind them that leadership begins with a whispered hope and a loud prayer.

To Guevarro: May your dream continue to unfold with humility, wisdom, and grace. You now serve a nation that needs more dreamers, more visionaries, more leaders who still believe in the call to protect and serve with righteousness.

“Dreams do not die in the pit, but they rise in your purpose.”

And today in TT, CoP Allister Gueverro is tangible proof.

