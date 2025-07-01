Cyclists double-up at National Time Trial, Road Race Champs

National elite cyclist Alexi Ramirez. - TTCF

ALEXI Ramirez, Jadian Neaves and Trishon Jaichan were crowned double-national time trial and road race champions in their respective divisions when the 2025 tourney pedalled off on June 28 at Tamana In-teck Park.

US-based pro cyclist Ramirez, representing Miami Blazers, topped the elite female 25.2 km (14 laps) event in 39 minutes and 48 second (39.48). Pedalling to silver was Kerry Montano (44.04) of Raiders Cycle & Multi-Sport while The Braves’ duo of Tonya Sunkow (45.10) and Ashleigh Thomas (46.26) rounded off the top four respectively.

Later on, Ramirez cruised to victory in the 115.17 km road race in four hours and 20.39 minutes (4:20.39).

Neaves (Raiders Cycle & Multi-Sport) also won his Under-23 male 36 km (20 laps) time trial in 54.47. He was crowned national champion ahead of Titans Cycle & Multi-Sport’s Dave Cooper (55.43) and Valkyries’ Josiah William (1:01)s, who earned silver and bronze respectively, with Madonna Wheelers’ John Gyan-Sootim (1:05.06) in fourth.

Neaves then rode to his second national title on the day when he was victorious in the U23 road race, in 3:46.14.

finished second.

And in the junior male 25.2km (seven laps) time trial, PSL’s Jaichan topped the field in 43.15 to cop the national title. The Madonna-pair of Marcus Lockett (45.49) and Jaden Alexander (51.17) completed the top three.

Later on, Jaichan made it two-in-a-row when he completed the 115.17 km course first in his division, in 4:32.41. Unattached rider Sequan Samaroo was second.

Meanwhile, seasoned contender Akil Campbell (PSL) topped the field in the elite male road race in 3:45.10. Neaves, Team BSR’s (USA) Liam Trepte and Evolution’s Tariq Woods were second to fourth, respectively.

Trepte (49.37), however, beat the field in the elite male 36 km (20 laps).

Campbell (49.51) came in a close second while Woods (51.09) and Neaves (54.47) completed the top four, in that order.

Other national time trial winners were Madonna’s Cassidy Samaroo (4.57) in the junior female 12.6 km (seven laps) and the Braves’ Ashleigh Thomas (46.26) in the female U23 25.2 km (14 laps) event.