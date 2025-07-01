CPL hosts health and wellness day in Barbados

Barbados Royals women celebrate winning the 2024 WCPL. - Lincoln Holder/File photo

The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will host a health and wellness day on July 20, at the UWI Usain Bolt Track and Field, Barbados. This free event promises an energising blend of fitness, education, and community spirit, celebrating the importance of holistic health.

The day will feature physical activities, health screenings, nutrition demonstrations, and entertainment, ensuring there’s something for everyone. CPL’s fitness ambassador Spinny will be present, leading workouts and spreading joy among fans. There will also be appearances from Barbados Royals players and CPL mascots.

​​The health and wellness day is part of CPL’s focus on the health and wellbeing of all people across the Caribbean as the tournament looks to work with organisations and individuals to focus on the small steps everyone can take to live healthy lives.

Barbados CMO Dr Kenneth George acknowledged the importance of multi-sectoral collaboration in tackling Barbados’ health challenges, saying; “Community engagement fosters stronger relationships with the public, leading to increased trust and compliance with healthy behaviours. It also allows us to better understand their challenges and barriers to healthier behaviour and be able to better address them.”

George commended the CPL for their interest in public health and their efforts in co-ordinating this event. He said the Ministry of Health and Wellness looked forward to partnering with CPL with the aim of building a healthier future.

Hayley Matthews, West Indies captain and CPL Health and Wellness board member, said: “It is really exciting to be working with CPL on their health and wellness initiatives and I am looking forward to joining them on the July 20 as we come together to celebrate the amazing sports clubs, healthy food and medical support we have here in Barbados.”