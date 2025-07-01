Construction worker gunned down on Penal jobsite

A construction worker was gunned down at a jobsite in Penal on July 1. The victim has been identified only as Ganesh.

Initial reports said that around 11.15 am, he was mixing concrete on the roadside at Chittar Trace, off Mohess Road, Penal, in the Barrackpore police district, when the incident occurred.

A black Hilux van reportedly pulled up and stopped. A man got out and fired two shots, hitting Ganesh, who fell to the ground and died. The suspect then left the scene.

Police from the Southern Division and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three — including Supt Persad and Insps Ragbir and Wilkinson — responded.

Crime scene investigator WPC Nysus and other officers also visited. There were no reports of other injuries. No one has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.