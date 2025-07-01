Caribbean Association for Oncology and Hematology to host scientific conference

The Hyatt Regency Trinidad in Port of Spain. - File photo

The Caribbean Association for Oncology and Hematology (CAOH) will host its 2025 Scientific Conference from July 11-13, at the Hyatt Regency Trinidad under the theme Innovating for Equity: Advancing Cancer Care in the Caribbean.

A media release said the event will convene regional and international cancer experts, healthcare professionals, researchers, and policymakers for three days of high-level dialogue, knowledge exchange, and collaborative planning to address the urgent challenges of cancer care in the Caribbean.

Dr Marisa Nimrod, CEO of CAOH said, “This year’s conference serves as a critical platform to strengthen regional cancer strategies by integrating clinical innovation, public policy, and patient-centred solutions. We are proud to bring the Caribbean’s brightest minds together to accelerate cancer control efforts and improve outcomes for our people.”

The conference will highlight the Caribbean cancer treatment guidelines and latest regional data; discussions on breast, prostate, haematologic, paediatric cancers and more; workshops on medicinal cannabis, palliative care, and cancer navigation technology; talks on nutrition, cancer in the elderly, innovations in cancer care, and supportive therapies; and exhibition booths showcasing clinical innovations, therapy options, zen room and wellness brands.

Attendees will also benefit from networking events, cultural showcases, and a survivors’ tribute ceremony recognising courage, advocacy, and community support in the fight against cancer, the release said.

The conference will be held in tandem with the Inaugural OECS–CAOH Cancer Prevention and Control Symposium, also taking place at the Hyatt.