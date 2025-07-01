California spiritual leader robbed by armed intruders

A 56-year-old self-employed spiritual leader from Southern Main Road, California, was robbed during a home invasion by four men on June 30.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 7.30 am while the victim was in the backyard of his two-storey home.

He told police he was approached by four men, one armed with a gun and another with a knife, who overpowered him and dragged him upstairs.

Once inside, the men went to a bedroom on the northern side of the house where the man’s wife was asleep. Both victims were tied up while the men ransacked the residence.

The intruders stole two pellet handguns, one pellet rifle, an assortment of jewellery, several bottles of alcohol, and $44,000 in cash belonging to the man.

From the woman, they also took jewellery, the value of which is yet to be determined, along with $12,380 in cash. Before fleeing, the suspects stole the victim’s gold-coloured Mercedes-Benz.

The victims described the first suspect as a fair-skinned man of mixed descent with plaited hair and a short moustache, about five feet 11 inches tall with a slim build, dressed in black.

The second suspect was also of mixed descent, fair-skinned with a short moustache, around the same height and build, and dressed in black.

The third and fourth suspects were described as men of African descent, both dark-skinned, about five feet 11 inches in height, slim in build, and similarly dressed in black.

Later, police found the stolen vehicle abandoned along Esperanza Road in the vicinity of the UTT Point Lisas Campus.

Investigations are ongoing.