Brian Lara looks for missing dog

Brian Lara's dog Moka. -

WEST Indies batting legend Brian Lara is asking the public for assistance in finding his missing dog.

Lara made a plea on Instagram, saying, "My dog was taken. His name is Moka, brown Lhasapoo and he was last seen at the bottom of my hill just beyond my front gate. I would love him back.

"I am asking one favour from my people. Please if you've seen him, report it to the closest police station to you."

Lara asked for the dog to be returned at his residence at Brian Lara Drive, Lady Chancellor; to call 491-0059 for information; or message him on Instagram.

"You will be rewarded for your kindness as I will be eternally grateful to have him back."