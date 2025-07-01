Biche edge Manzan in Sweet Sixteen Football

Seed of Greatness (Biche) beat Manzanilla Challengers on June 28. -

SEED of Greatness (Biche) earned a narrow 2-1 win over Manzanilla Challengers when matches in the Anthony Wolfe Sweet Sixteen Football League continued at Manzanilla Recreation Ground.

In the match played on June 28, Joshua Bishop and Rinedine Assing both found the back of the net for Biche. Scoring for home team Manzanilla Challengers was Shane Hospedales.

In another match played on that day, East Side Strikers FC and Coca battled to a 2-2 draw.

Jahmarley Ellis and Malick Adams were on target for East Side, but a brace from the evergreen Matthew Robinson ensured Coca got a share of the points.

In the only match played on June 29, Ricochet won by default over Quash Trace – earning three goals and three points.