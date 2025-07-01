Baptiste wants a ‘national living wage’

Labour Minister Leroy Baptiste -

LABOUR Minister Leroy Baptiste would like to go further than workers enjoying merely a minimum wage to have them become entitled to a “national living wage”, he proposed in the Senate debate on the Mid Year Review on July 1.

He promised a workers agenda that would include reform of labour laws such as the Industrial Relations Act and the Retrenchment and Severance Benefits Act.

“We are also committed to the creation of a national living wage.”

Pointing to the opposition bench whose senators had boasted that the former PNM government had thrice raised the minimum wage, Baptiste promised to go one better.

“So whereas there is a boast of a national minimum wage which moved over ten years (by) 50 cents a year as one of the PNM’s boasts, we are working towards a living wage. That is to say, a wage where persons could afford to live comfortably.

“That is what is the UNC’s agenda when it comes to wages in this country.”

Newsday asked Baptiste if his proposed national living wage would enjoy the force of legislation.

Via WhatsApp he replied, “We haven’t finalised our position/policy as yet.”

Baptiste had begun his presentation by alleging the former government had claimed things were hunky-dory, yet in fact in the April 28 general elections the PNM had been voted out of office, just as they had lost the last Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections.

He said the fire service cannot tackle a building fire that was any higher than the second or third storey/floor, but would just have to watch the building burn down. Baptiste said young people could not get homes to properly live as adults. He referred to the UNC now replacing the PNM on the government benches.

“We (UNC) are here because of the absence of vision on the other (PNM) side. Without a vision a people perish.

“This side has a sustained, well-developed vision for the country.”

Baptiste said the government will examine fresh revenue streams, including examining the closure of the Petrotrin refinery which he alleged had been premised upon lies.

He also promised to examine the human impact of governmental policy decisions, saying under Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar people will be placed at the centre of national development. Baptiste complained that in its ten years in office the former PNM government had allegedly brought no reform to TT’s labour laws.

He said the government was actively reviewing the On The Job (OJT) scheme, the ministry’s priority in the supplementation exercise.

“This is not a minor investment. It is an economic and social imperative.

“Each month $30-$35 million is dedicated to the operations of this programme, which supports more than 5,500 trainees.”

He said the programme was a two-year structured introduction to the world of work for people aged 16-35.

Baptiste said it boosts employability and productivity “and most importantly, it restores hope.”

Saying OJT trainees may work within a public, private or NGO organisation, he said, “These placements are bridges to economic independence.”