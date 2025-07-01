Baptiste: OSH can’t even take temperature inside Parliament

The Red House, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain. - File photo by Jeff Mayers

LABOUR Minister Leroy Baptiste alleged a neglect of his ministry by the former government by saying the Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA) lacked the capacity to even take the temperature inside of the parliamentary chamber, speaking on the Mid Year Review in the Senate on July 1.

Newsday called OSHA for a response but was told the agency had no comment at this time.

Baptiste said, “Decent work cannot exist without safe work.”

He said the issue of safe work reminded him of the 2022 Paria diving tragedy that claimed the lives of four men, with a fifth man barely escaping with his life.

The former president of the Public Services Association (PSA) alleged a “sad state of affairs” under the former PNM administration and a “complete negligence” in the treatment of workers at work. “It is not just Paria.

“We have had instances of people dying on the job under this (PNM) administration that go unreported and uninvestigated, and no remedial action taken notwithstanding instances of people being forced to work in unsafe conditions.”

Baptiste vowed the UNC government would correct this under his tenure as labour minister.

He said after the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in 2022 had deemed decent conditions of occupational safety and health (OSH) at work as being a fundamental right, and the government has now moved to build a robust OSH culture.

“Let me be clear. The OSH agency that we met, that is...

“I was asked to see if we could ask the OSH agency to come and test the temperature to see whether the temperature in the Parliament is at the right and appropriate levels. The OSH agency did not even have that capacity. They are so under-resourced.

“Literally, could do no proactive work when it comes to safety at work. That must change!”

Baptiste said workers who have OSH rights are more productive workers. Alluding to a supplementary allocation to the OSHA under the Mid Term Review, he said, “This supplementation enables enforcement, guidance and outreach, in service of national productivity and human dignity.”