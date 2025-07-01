Bandits steal ice cream, popcorn from Carenage preschool

- File photo

The Ark Preschool, located in Amowsville, Carenage, was broken into over the weekend and bandits made of with a 32-inch flat-screen television, a bucket of strawberry cheesecake sundae ice cream valued at $50, and a pack of microwave butter popcorn worth $6.

According to reports, the school’s 57-year-old principal visited the Carenage Police Station around 9.30 am on June 30 to report the break-in.

She told police she secured the building, locking all doors and windows, around 12.45 pm on June 29 before leaving for the weekend.

On returning to the school around 6.35 am on Monday, she noticed several multicoloured linens scattered on the floor. Suspicious, she inspected the premises and realised the items were missing.

She also found that a black burglar-proof door with a glass panel had been pried open. Investigations are ongoing.

In a separate incident a 58-year-old Maraval man reported his grey Nissan Y10 Wingroad wagon was stolen from the Massy Stores car park on Saddle Road.

The victim parked the vehicle at around 5.08 pm on June 30 and went inside. When he returned around 5.17 pm, he discovered the driver’s side window smashed and a white envelope containing $11,500 missing.

The stolen cash belonged to his employer, Rafmon Marketing Ltd TT.

In Arima, a 52-year-old woman from Tumpuna Road reported her car stolen after leaving it with her mechanic for repairs.

The woman dropped off her silver Nissan Tiida (registration PCB 7719), valued at $40,000, at a garage on Nicholas Street.

The mechanic told police he secured the vehicle around 9 pm on June 29; by 6 pm the next day, he realised it was missing. Investigations continue.

In another incident, a 39-year-old customer service representative at Digicel reported her vehicle was stolen from her Santa Cruz residence, but police later recovered it in a partially stripped state.

According to reports, the victim went to the San Juan Police Station around 9.15 am on June 30. She told police she parked her blue Toyota Aqua, valued at $80,000, in her driveway around 7 pm on June 29.

After locking the doors and windows and closing her front gate, she went to bed. At about 1.30 am, she checked outside and confirmed the vehicle was still there. However, by 6.45 am, the car was gone.

Later that day, around 8.30 pm, officers PC Ramgobin and PC Nicholas from the Morvant Police Station, while on patrol in the Morvant district, discovered the vehicle partially scrapped on Angeline Street. The car was towed to the San Juan Police Station.

All incidents are being investigated.