5 girls summoned to Couva court over assault on schoolgirl, 15

A police vehicle, on June 11, is stationed in the same spot outside the Holy Faith Convent School, Couva, at which a student was beaten by girls from nearby schools on June 10. - File photo by Lincoln Holder

ON July 31, the five girls charged in connection with last month’s beating of a 15-year-old form four student from Holy Faith Convent in Couva are expected to appear before a Couva magistrate.

Newsday learnt that, as of June 27, all five accused girls had been served with summons and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The charges were laid on June 25 at the Couva Magistrates’ Court.

The offence is contrary to Section 5 (2) of the Summary Offences Act, Chapter 11:02.

The accused, aged between 14 and 18, are scheduled to appear virtually at 9 am on July 31 in the second court. The five are students from three different secondary schools.

Police allege that the incident took place on June 10 on Ramcharitar Street, near Holy Faith Convent.

Several videos, which went viral after being recorded on students’ cellphones, captured the victim being beaten.

The victim later sought medical treatment.

WPC Boodoo laid the charges.

On July 25, when the charges were laid, Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro said he was closely monitoring the matter.

In a media statement, he reiterated the police’s unwavering commitment to school safety.

“Students cannot be expected to reach their full potential if they are under threat at or around their schools,” he said.

He added that the police will continue to use all available resources and work closely with the Education Ministry and other stakeholders to ensure that the nation’s schools are safe spaces for both students and teachers.