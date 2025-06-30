Yuma patrons escape the ordinary

Faberge - Photos by Daniel Prentice

YOUNG Upwardly Mobile Adults (Yuma) held the first Carnival 2026 bandlaunch on June 28, the International Waterfront, Port of Spain.

This is the band's 16th presentation and they presented 14 sections in Luxe: A Lavish Escape.

Guests who entered the bottle-free event were given a Yuma branded cup.

Drinks and food were aplenty including Asian, Italian, American and local foods like doubles and corn soup were available all night.

The presentation did not kick off at midnight as promised, but comedian Jr Lee introduced the main event at 12.15 am.

First came the ballerinas dancing to Nutcracker which segued into soca and then Noir came onto tie stage.

The mesmerised audience members were very vocal with their appreciation as the presentation started.

In 2026 revellers will be adorned in rich tones, you might even say regal.

Among the lavish items on show will be a Faberge egg backpack, the iconic blue colour of a Tiffany's box, the royal sceptre that the model in purple wearing Reign carries.

At the end, the designers took their bows on the makeshift runway with models showing the band's gratitude to them for their efforts.

"Luxe is more than just a theme, it’s an invitation to transform, to feel beautiful, powerful, and completely free,” said Tanya Gomes, co-director of Yuma. “This year’s band launch was about celebrating our masqueraders who embody elegance with edge. We’re proud to have created something that connects deeply with their desire for something extraordinary.”

Alejandro Gomez brought Pink Diamond, Merlot and Champagne to life.

Merlot was a mixture of rich reds and burgundy.

The use of feathers, beads and metallic foil in the costumes were striking.

Gomez captured the essence of champagne with the use of colour and beading that looks like bubbles.

During an interview after the launch, Gomez said it was a labour of love.

The website will be live soon and the band will have the costumes on display at its Tragarete Road mas camp later this year.

The Yuma 2026 sections

1. Noir (by Rawle Permanand)

2. Pink Diamond (by Alejandro Gomez)

3. Panthère (by Krave the Band)

4. Reign (by Rawle Permanand)

5. Nirvana (Kwasi McDonald)

6. Savage (by Lauren Austin)

7. Merlot (by Alejandro Gomez)

8. Fabergé (by Marie Collette)

9. Monaco (by Kwasi Mcdonald)

10. Legacy (by Jam The Band)

11. Juliet Rose (by Rawle Permanand)

12. Champagne (by Alejandro Gomez)

13. Luxara (by Marie Collette)

14. Tiffany (by Christian Chow Chung)