Vieira: We aimed to improve, not undermine Children's Life Fund Bill

Independent Senator Anthony Vieira. -

INDEPENDENT Senator Anthony Vieira,SC, questioned a recent newspaper editorial which spoke about independent and opposition senators testing their limits during committee deliberations on the Children's Life Fund Amendment Bill 2025 in the Senate on June 24.

During those deliberations, Senate President Wade Mark was called upon to break three tied votes in favour of the government, before the Senate passed the Children's Life Fund Amendment Bill 2025 with amendments.

On each of those occasions, the government rejected amendments proposed by independent and opposition senators. This resulted in a tied vote when the question to support these amendments was put to senators.

There are 15 government senators in the Senate. The opposition and independents have six and nine senators respectively.

Mark, as the presiding officer, is also a government senator.

He is only called upon to vote in the event of a 15-15 tied vote in the Senate.

In a Whatsapp statement on June 29, Vieira said, "Every independent senator who spoke on the Children Life Fund declared from the outset that they were supportive of the legislation and the record will show that none of us abstained or voted against it."

He added, "However, support doesn't mean being blind to flaws in the drafting."

Vieira said anyone following the Senate's debate on the bill and its deliberations at committee stage would recognise that each of the nine independent senators had, in their own way, sought to improve the legislation, drawing upon their respective areas of expertise.

He added the facts also show no independent senator tried to torpedo or derail the bill.

"For myself, I saw aspects to the legislation that were potentially challengable in court and I sought to strengthen the legislation."

Vieira said he and Independent Senator Dr Desiree Murray, separately and independently, proposed amendments to the legislation

that "would expand coverage for vulnerable children."

He questioned whether two people looking at the same issue and arriving at a similar conclusion could be interpreted as a caucus.

Unlike government and opposition senators, independent senators are not members of a political party, are not guided by a party whip in Parliament and do not caucus.

Vieira said this was a case of easily identifiable and remedial matters being addressed.

He asked, "Should we,and others, have remained silent and let apparent flaws in the bill get a bligh lest the bench be accused of being anti government or as acting in collusion?