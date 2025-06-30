UWI Seismic Centre: Heavy rains may have caused land damage in Los Iros

Road damage in Los Iros. - Photo courtesy Palo Seco councillor Anton George's Facebook page

THE UWI Seismic Research Centre says the recent road/land damage in Los Iros may be a result of landslides caused by heavy rains.

On June 27, councillor for Palo Seco Anton George had posted to Facebook saying the land shifted "dramatically" at Royal Engineer Road, and in some areas, rose "eight to ten feet in the air.

"Approximately, we may have lost two kilometres of roadway. This is a vital route for over fifty farms that fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Agriculture, highlighting the urgent need for intervention and support. We urge everyone to exercise extreme caution in the area."

And on June 29, Minister in the Agriculture Ministry Saddam Hosein and La Brea MP Clyde Elder visited the area to assess the damage. In a statement, the ministry said approximately 20 hectares of active farmland were affected. It added that over 35 farmers suffered massive crop losses, damaged infrastructure and restricted access.

However, in a notice posted to its social media pages on June 30, the UWI Seismic Centre said it got "several requests" asking if "an event" happened close to the area.

"No activity was recorded on the seismic network. Upon inspection of the footage sent in, our engineering seismologist, Dr Ilias Papadopoulos, concluded it could be a result of mass movement (landslides) caused by the recent heavy rains.

"The damage may look similar to what occurred after the earthquake in 2018 but a different geologic phenomenon caused it. In this case, gravity played a pivotal role in the damage observed."

In 2018, a 6.9 magnitude earthquake also caused major devastation to farmers and destruction to the road.

One commenter said they did not know rain could trigger the movement of tectonic plates.

The centre replied, "Landslides are a secondary effect of earthquakes. In this case, the fault ruptured in 2018 and things can take years to stabilise. The heavy rains, as explained, saturated the material and gravity did the rest. This damage, as noted, occurred south of where the earthquake damage occurred."

Another commenter asked, "So it's gradual land movement over a period of time?"

The centre said yes, "exacerbated by the heavy rainfall."