[UPDATED] Palo Seco councillor: Some Los Iros farmers 'interested' in relocation

Road damage in Los Iros. - Photo courtesy Palo Seco councillor Anton George's Facebook page

AFTER 20 hectares of farmland were damaged owing to land slippage in Los Iros, councillor for Palo Seco Anton George says some farmers have indicated their interest in being relocated. He said, in his "humble opinion," it is not safe for them to continue working there.

On June 27, George had posted to Facebook saying the land shifted "dramatically" at Royal Engineer Road, and in some areas, rose "eight-ten feet in the air."

He also posted videos and photos of the damage.

"Approximately, we may have lost two kilometres of roadway. This is a vital route for over 50 farms that fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Agriculture, highlighting the urgent need for intervention and support. We urge everyone to exercise extreme caution in the area," he wrote.

Then, on June 29, Minister in the Agriculture Ministry Saddam Hosein and La Brea MP Clyde Elder visited the area to assess the damage. The ministry in a statement said approximately 20 hectares of active farmland were affected. It added that over 35 farmers suffered massive crop losses, damaged infrastructure and restricted access.

Asked for an update on June 30, George said he had visited in the morning and that "the earth (land) is still moving.

"After discussions with them this morning, a lot of them are interested in being relocated.

"I would have spoken to them and more or less convinced them it's really not safe for them to be there. Initially, they wanted to continue doing their farming there but I told them, 'Could you imagine if you all were in the field Friday morning and this had happened?' Somebody may have lost their life. So in my humble opinion, it is not safe for farmers to continue to operate in that area."

He said there are other areas such as Chattoo Avenue and Anduez Trace, "less than five minutes' drive" from their current location.

"...Where they would be able to plant and reap their crops."

In 2018, a 6.9 magnitude earthquake also caused major devastation to farmers and destruction to the road.

George said only one farmer objected to the idea of relocation.

"We are also looking at an alternative route to the other parts of the farming area that are still safe and able to produce crops. We, meaning the Siparia Borough Corporation and the Ministry of Agriculture.

"So we are looking at installing a Bailey bridge or concrete bridge so farmers would have access from Lorensotte South Trace."

Also speaking to Newsday on June 30, South Oropouche Riverine Flood Action Group president Edward Moodie said the land continues to move, "but very small."

He said he had a team on site and that drone footage would be captured, and the damage would later be compared to that of 2018.

He said the cracks this time around and wider than 2018, and the gouges, deeper.

He praised Hosein and Elder for their walk through of the area, saying he has never seen a politician do what they did.

"They went through every single track and trace and gave the issue total coverage. They walked more than two miles in two hours."

He said he awaits their recommendations and also suggested the idea of relocation.

UWI Seismic Centre: Damage may be due to heavy rain

In a notice on its social media pages on June 30, the UWI Seismic Research Centre said it got "several requests" asking if "an event" happened close to the area.

"No activity was recorded on the seismic network. Upon inspection of the footage sent in, our engineering seismologist, Dr Ilias Papadopoulos, concluded it could be a result of mass movement (landslides) caused by the recent heavy rains.

"The damage may look similar to what occurred after the earthquake in 2018 but a different geologic phenomenon caused it. In this case, gravity played a pivotal role in the damage observed."

One commenter said they did not know rain could trigger the movement of tectonic plates.

The centre replied, "Landslides are a secondary effect of earthquakes. In this case, the fault ruptured in 2018 and things can take years to stabilise. The heavy rains, as explained, saturated the material and gravity did the rest. This damage, as noted, occurred south of where the earthquake damage occurred."

Another commenter asked, "So it's gradual land movement over a period of time?"

The centre said "Yes, exacerbated by the heavy rainfall."

This story was originally published with the headline UWI Seismic Centre: Heavy rains may have caused land damage in Los Iros and has been updated to include additional details.

