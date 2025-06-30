TRHA to acquire 'The Palms' for new oncology and specialty care units

The Scarborough General Hospital, Signal Hill, Tobago. - File photo

THE Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) has announced its intention to acquire the property adjacent to the Scarborough General Hospital, known as “The Palms.”

In a news release on June 27, the authority said that by an agreement of sale executed on May 25, it agreed to purchase the eight-acre parcel known as The Palms, together with all seven buildings on the property, for US$2.5 million, in addition to a down payment of $2 million. This sum, the release said, is payable to the seller over 50 months.

The release also stated that the authority will begin to occupy and use the property from June 28.

It said that within a few short months, the property will be transformed to house a new oncology unit, fully equipped to meet the needs of oncology patients and staff.

“Once operational, the new facility will allow for enhanced service delivery, with more space for treatment chairs, consultation rooms, and patient support services, offering improved comfort, privacy, and increased efficiency for clients undergoing life-altering treatment.”

It said that over the next three years, other services will be delivered at this location, including wound care, dialysis, and a proposed new surgical suite for orthopaedics and ophthalmology.

It further said that this investment by the executive council, through the Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection, supports the TRHA’s commitment to strengthening Tobago’s health infrastructure and improving access to specialised care for all residents.