The intrigue and drama of Test cricket

West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph bowls against Australia on day three of the first Test match at Kensington Stadium in Bridgetown, Barbados, June 27. - AP

The first reaction to come to mind when I heard the interviews during a media conference on May 19, given by Daren Sammy, head coach and Roston Chase, the new Test captain of the West Indies cricket team for the series against Australia, is: aren’t you cricket-wise enough to understand that West Indies are in tenth place on the table while the Aussies are the Test champions of the world?

Sammy outlined his long-term plan for the red-ball side, which is to position the team to challenge for the 2029 World Test Championship. Then there’s a plethora of rationale to support the team, one of which is Roston Chase, the present captain. He then compares Chase with himself by saying that 16 years ago, he was in Roston’s position as a young player, with nine Test matches and he was asked to be captain. And he believes with that status, Chase would make a winning captain.

It shows how little Sammy knows of cricket. He believes that a 33-year-old captain, regardless of performance, will be attuned throughout the next four years, battling the world of Test cricketers, to qualify for the final of the World Test Championship when he’s 37, plus the captain-in-waiting Romel Warrington, should Chase be unavailable, would also be 37.

Sammy also said: “Australia is going to be that first for me and Roston, and by the time that comes, I believe we will be in a position to compete and impact the game. We do understand the challenges, but I am one who sees challenges as a moment to conquer and inspire and give direction. I think that is what we, as a group, will be looking to do. I will not be in a job that I think I’m not capable of doing.”

Playing loose with words!

The present Australian team is the first to play a Test in the West Indies in ten years. So one would have thought that the home team would have a distinctive advantage with knowledge of pitches, outfields and playing in front of home crowds. Actually the crowd turn-out was quite disappointing.

As was the team!

I enjoyed two recent Test matches, one was between England and India which was a superb delight of a daunting challenge between batsman and bowler on a perfect batting wicket; and the other was the final for the World Test Championship between Australia, the defending champions, and South Africa, on a rather dicey pitch. The South Africans won this one against the odds and the Englishmen beat India in the other.

I enjoyed the latter match to the max as runs were flowing and bowlers kept challenging and batsmen kept attacking the loose ball, with the ability to score off the skilful deliveries. Over 400 runs from both teams in the first innings then over 300 by each team in the second innings. A splendid win by England by five wickets.

Another great Test match was the final for the World Championship of Test cricket for 2023 to 2025 between Australia and South Africa. In a game where the advantage swung from one side to the next repeatedly, until the South Africans came out on top in a game consisting of great drama and intrigue, with the Africans winning the Championship trophy, the most prized of all cricket possessions and achievement.

After viewing those teams playing Test cricket, I sensed that Sammy is truly living in a dream world, if he expects to be in the final of the WTC in 2029. I don’t think that Sammy, with all due respect, will be around as coach at that time. He certainly needs a coaching course.

WI batsmen showed no particular understanding of technique requirements. The catching was abominable. Overall, the team did not appear as if they were mentally fit and able to play a vital part of a Test match against a powerful opposition. Except for the bowlers to whom I must give praise.

My theory is that this team did not practise as they should for a Test match. The coach is to blame or the cadre of four coaches don't know the right technique, plus the right temperament is lacking.

Now I quote Chase: “It’s just for us to sit and talk and come up with ideas and ways that we can get that 250 and how we can nullify the bowlers they have.” Sit and talk? Get out there and practise!