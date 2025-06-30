Soca Warrior Tyrese Spicer scores in Toronto FC's 3-0 win

TT midfielder Tyrese Spicer, centre, tries to get past US defender Alexander Freeman, left, and midfielder Jack McGlynn during a Concacaf Gold Cup match in San Jose, California, on June 15. - AP Photo -

Soca Warriors flanker Tyrese Spicer scored his third goal for Toronto FC on June 28 as they coasted to a comfortable 3-0 win over Portland Timbers in their Major League Soccer (MLS) clash at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada.

Fresh from duty with the Soca Warriors in their 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup campaign which ended on June 22, Spicer netted with an acrobatic close-range goal in the 56th minute to help his team get all three points. Toronto (17 points) moved up to 13th on the Eastern Conference standings.

Sitting fourth on the Western Conference table with 30 points, Portland were taken by surprise in the 11th minute when Alonso Coello gave Toronto the lead with a low free kick which beat the wall and goalkeeper James Pantemis.

From a 56th minute corner, Toronto doubled their advantage as Spicer slammed in a left-footed shot from a few yards out after Pantemis scrambled to save a header from Kosi Thompson. For Spicer, it was his second league goal for Toronto after being selected as the first overall pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft. Spicer's first league goal came in a thumping 6-1 win over CF Montreal last month.

Deep into second-half stoppage-time, Toronto wrapped up the three points when Portland defender Ian Smith deflected into his own net after a tricky run and cross down the left from Toronto substitute Derrick Etienne Jr.

Toronto will return to MLS action when they face New York City at Yankee Stadium on July 3. New York (28 points) are ninth on the 15-team Eastern Conference standings.