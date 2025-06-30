'Smart guns'the way to go

THE EDITOR: I have heard many unfortunate occurrences of guns getting into the hands of children of adults who owned guns legally. These stories were mostly in newspapers in the US.

Locally, just recently it was said that a man from Toco got a hold of a gun that he was not authorised to have and used it to commit suicide.

I am pleased to see that there is a process that must be adhered to when someone wants to apply for a Firearm User’s Licence (FUL). I am of the opinion that the government should encourage people who have successfully obtained a FUL to buy (from the legal authorities) guns that need fingerprint authentication. They are sometimes referred to as “smart guns.” These guns use biometric technology to prevent unauthorised access.

INGRID SUPERVILLE

via e-mail