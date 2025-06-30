Scarborough RC cop Tobago leg of Republic Bank's Five for Fun cricket tourney

Scarborough RC students show off their trophy after winning the Tobago zone in the Republic Bank Five for Fun cricket competition at Moriiah recreation ground on June 28. Photo courtesy Marcus Daniel -

Scarborough RC won the Tobago zone of the Republic Bank Five for Fun cricket tournament on June 28 at the Moriah Recreation Ground when they registered a 25-run victory against Signal Hill Government.

The innovative Five for Fun tourney saw ten teams competing, with Black Rock Government, Buccoo Government, Scarborough, Signal Hill and St Andrew's Anglican occupying group one, with group two featuring Moriah Government, Pentecostal Light and Life Foundation, Speyside Anglican, Tablepiece Government and Whim Anglican who copped the Tobago Primary School's Cricket crown by beating Scarborough on June 24.

The Scarborough youngsters exacted their revenge, though, as they turned back Whim in their semis clash, with Signal Hill defeating Moriah in the other semifinal.

The unique Five for Fun format sees the teams starting the contest with 50 runs apiece. Teams also have the chance to add a maximum of 20 runs to their score via a pre-game bowl off, with two runs being given every time the wicket is struck in the bowl off. In the five-a-side contest, each batter faces an entire over whether they're dismissed or not, with three runs being deducted from the overall total if they are dismissed.

Justin Kent took advantage of the over he faced, as he smashed 24 runs to help his team to their imposing score of 132 from five overs. Signal Hill gave it an almighty fight but were reduced to 107 in their turn at the crease.

Elsewhere, Bamboo Settlement took top honours in the St George District after defeating St Joseph TML Primary in a tense final at the Eastern Regional Sporting Complex, Tacarigua.

The national final will be held at the National Cricket Centre, Balmain, Couva on July 9, with Scarborough moving forward to represent the Tobago zone.