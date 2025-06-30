Police file on DCP Martin's probe goes 'missing'

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Intelligence and Investigations Suzette Martin. -

THE file relating to a previous police investigation into the conduct of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Suzette Martin and three other officers in the Brent Thomas matter has reportedly gone missing.

Senior officers said Martin formally requested a copy of the file from lead investigator ACP Curt Simon but to date got no response.

On June 23, Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro instructed Simon to reopen an investigation against Martin and others based on a new complaint Thomas, a gun dealer, submitted on the CoP's first day in office on June 18.

A query sent to Simon via WhatsApp on June 29 seeking comment on the development was not acknowledged.

Thomas, the owner of Specialist Shooters Training Centre, had been under investigation for being in possession of hand grenades, automatic military-type rifles, and other items in 2022.

He left Trinidad and Tobago en route to Miami while on bail for seven criminal charges in October 2022, reportedly to seek medical attention.

Police believe that he was trying to abscond to Greece and notified police in Barbados, where Thomas had stopped over, to take him into custody.

Martin, ASP Nigel Birch, Cpl Lawrence Joefield and the head of the Transnational Organised Crime Unit Insp, George Laldeo, boarded a military aircraft on October 5, 2022 at Piarco airport and returned with Thomas.

Thomas claimed he was kidnapped and returned to TT and a high court judge found favour in his complaint and ordered a stay of his criminal charges.

The Appeal Court which heard arguments in the matter, has reserved its ruling. However, during the hearing, the lead attorney for the Attorney General conceded the actions by the police to arrest and return Thomas from Barbados were unlawful.

On June 28, Martin cleared her office in anticipation of being suspended from office and prepared a status report for the CoP and other members of the police executive on pending high-profile investigations.

The Police Service Commission, which has the power to suspend Martin pending the outcome of the investigation, has so far remained silent.

Chairman Dr Wendell Wallace told Newsday on June 28 that he had no comment on the matter.

Guevarro said he had informed the commission of his decision to open an investigation against Martin before he made the public announcement on June 23.

On June 27, officers sympathetic to Martin complained that the CoP's decision had left them demoralised.

Martin, the former head of the Professional Standards Bureau, which investigated serious acts of police misconduct, including allegations of extrajudicial killings, is in charge of several high-profile, politically sensitive investigations involving both UNC and PNM officials.

The officers complained that the CoP's move made them feel that he "did not have their backs."

In a WhatsApp response to this statement on June 29, Guevarro made reference to the unnamed officers' complaint that "I do not support my officers and don’t have their backs."

"It does not reflect my leadership style, as all my officers in the past can attest.

“I consider it unfortunate that at a time when I’m trying to lift morale in the TTPS, such an article will surface, especially when the public is demanding transparency and accountability of us. As the saying goes, "Veritas vos liberabit," which translates to "the truth shall set you free."

Questions sent to Police Social and Welfare Association president ASP Gideon Dickson seeking comment on the concerns raised by officers and the decision to open an investigation against Martin and others got no response.