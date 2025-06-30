Penny to lead PNM with love

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles strikes a victory pose after being installed as political leader of the People's National Movement at the party's special convention at City Hall, Port of Spain, on June 29. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Pennelope Beckles, the first female political leader of the PNM, has vowed to lead the party with love.

She made the promise while delivering her maiden speech after taking the oath of office at the PNM's special convention at City Hall on June 29.

The rain and change of venue at the last minute did not dampen the mood as almost 900 people turned up to celebrate the new executive taking their oaths of office.

PNM supporters could not contain their excitement as the official results of the June 22 internal election were read out and the victorious candidates took their seat at the executive table on stage.

The auditorium erupted in pandemonium when Beckles, who was unchallenged for the post of political leader, was named as the successful candidate.

She walked to the stage as the sound of Helen Reddy’s 1972 hit, I am Woman, blared over the speakers and supporters chanted her name while others sang along lustily.

Beckles, whose name was called last, greeted every member of the executive seated at the head table before finally taking her seat to more cheers and applause.

She then took to centre stage an hour later to Bunji Garlin’s Carry It and did a small dance as she sang along.

The song was aptly chosen, coming moments after she was introduced by Laurel Lezama Lee-Sing as a humble woman who has served the party for more than two decades in multiple roles before being handed the reins by the membership.

Delivering the feature address Beckles thanked everyone for the raucous reception and promised a new style of leadership.

“On this day, we herald the beginning of the journey to bring back the love to the PNM, to bring back the values that made us strong… Values such as compassion and listening in leadership.”

Beckles said her words were not just rhetoric and urged the membership to believe in her.

“I'm not here to be a figurehead or a caretaker, a token or somebody's pawn. I'm here to work, to meet you boldly, to listen to you deeply, and to work with you, with each and every one of you, to restore our great party.”

She added the party and the country both needed the “fire” in the party to be restored.

“So I ask you not for blind faith, but for open hearts. In return for your trust, I make this solemn vow to you. I will lead our PNM with integrity, humility and love.”

Beckles also thanked the party’s previous political leaders including Dr Eric Williams, George Chambers and Dr Keith Rowley, but reserved significant praise for Patrick Manning who she said played a significant role in shaping her political journey.

“He gave me the opportunity to serve as a councillor in the Arima Borough Corporation in 1992 and first appointed me as a senator in 1995. In 2000, he led the screening team and selected me as a candidate for Member of Parliament for Arima. And I served in his cabinet… and he appointed me the first female deputy speaker in 2007.

“For his mentorship, his unwavering support, and the example that he set as a leader of vision and integrity, I will always be grateful.”

Beckles said described her installation as the first female political leader of the PNM as a historic milestone, but added the moment is not about her alone.

She said it was also a symbol of the strength of collective vision and the promise of a brighter future.

“It's about generations of women who dare to believe they belong… not just in the crowd, not just as the backbone of the movement, but now at the helm of leadership, leading, loving, advancing empowerment.

“This moment redefines every future for every young PNM daughter who now knows that there is no space too high and no position too important for them one day to occupy.”

Beckles, despite the anticipation of many, did not name her deputy political leaders during her address and declined requests from the media afterwards for an interview.

Speaking with Newsday after the convention, several women said they were pleased the party now had its first female leader, and even happier that Beckles was the person who held the position.

A St Ann’s East delegate who has been a party member for decades said, “It’s wonderful. She has been there long enough fighting in the trenches. I am so happy and I think she will make a real difference in the party.”

A delegate from a Couva North party group said she looks forward to the strides the party will make under Beckles’s leadership.

“She has spoken about working with women more and that she will hold party officials accountable. I think that is a good thing for the party going forward.”

Another woman added, “Yes we need more of that. We need more women in top leadership positions in the party. So it’s about time!”

The woman warned though, apart from an increased female leadership presence, Beckles should be careful of changes as the party already has a strong base.

“She doesn’t need to change much. Just focus on rebuilding and encouraging people to come back to the party. Meet the people and hear from them. That is all they ever wanted.”

Welfare officer Maxine Richards told Newsday, given her background and her work with girls in TT, she is very excited for what lies ahead.

“It is a really exciting time in the party. It is fantastic to see a woman leading the party. As a former Girl Guides president this moment really means a lot to me.”