Oshea Cummings, Christopher Sammy seal tight 3,000m wins at NAAA Junior Champs

BURN's Peyton Winter takes part in the girls Under-20 discus throw during the 2025 NAAAT/NGC/Republic Bank Junior Champs at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, on June 28. - Photos by Ayanna Kinsale

Carifta champions Oshea Cummings and Christopher Sammy got nail-biting wins in their respective 3,000-metre finals on the second and final day of the National Association of Athletics Administrations of TT (NAAATT)/NGC/Republic Bank Junior Championships at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, on June 29.

In the girls’ open 3,000m final, Cummings and Aniqah Bailey had a tight battle in the middle-distance race and couldn’t be separated up until the last 40 metres. Down the straightaway, Bailey and Cummings were matching each other stride for stride, but the latter just had enough in reserve and pulled away in the final few metres to win in ten minutes, 35.69 seconds (10:35.69). The Zenith Athletics athlete turned and gave a salute to Pace and Performance Factory’s (PPF) Bailey, who clocked 10:35.80. RJRT’s Ashleigh Thomas finished more than two minutes behind the top two runners and placed third in 12:37.37.

Sammy, who won gold at Carifta 2025 in the boys’ under-17 1,500m and 3,000m events, battled to the finish to win the national boys’ under-17 3,000m title as he just topped RJRT’s Jeremy Samaroo. Samaroo held the lead going into the final lap, with Sammy patiently waiting before making his move. With the top two well clear of the field and neck-and-neck heading into the final 100 metres, Sammy made a decisive move and kicked into overdrive as he just surged ahead. Samaroo tried to response with a sprint of his own but he couldn’t catch PPF’s Sammy who won gold in 9:35.20. Samaroo was a close second in 9:35.30, with PPF’s Jamal Bailey third in 10:04.48.

Earlier in the day, Sammy also had a go in the boys’ under-17 800m final, but he was undone by his PPF teammate and fellow Carifta 2025 champion Brion Scott who won gold in 1:54.03. Sammy claimed 800m silver in 1:56.68, with Darion Whiteman (RSS Phoenix) third in 1:56.79.

In the girls’ under-17 800m, another PPF athlete in Shian Lewis claimed gold in 2:24.97, with RSS Phoenix’s Serenity Nancis second in 2:39.44.

In the sprint events, Abilene Wildcats athlete Daeshaun Cole tore up the track as he clocked 20.96 seconds to win the boys’ under-200m ahead of teammate Giovanni Bobb-Semple who was hunting a sprint double. Cole’s time dipped under the Pan Am Under-20 standard of 21.20, with Bobb-Semple just missing the mark as he clocked 21.29. PPF’s Da Shaun Lezama was third in 21.32.

In the girls’ under-20 equivalent, Phoenix Athletics’ Noemi Theodore won gold in 24.28, with Kayla Charles (24.82) and Imani Mills (24.97) finishing second and third respectively.

The boys’ under-17 200m final was won by Neon Wolves’ Omari Brown, with Mikayla Granderson winning the girls’ under-17 200m in 24.42 ahead of Zada Charles (25.08) and Xiah Tobias (25.36).

In the field, national junior record holder Janae DeGannes showed her class when she beat the field with a jump of 6.22m. DeGannes’ jump surpassed the Pan Am Under-20 qualifying mark of 6.10m and beat Keneisha Shelbourne (5.83m) and Tenique Vincent (5.46m) into second and third respectively.

Among the popular relay events, Burnley won the girls’ under-15 and boys’ under-20 4x100m, with Memphis (boys’ under-15), Alpha Athletics (girls’ under-17), Cougars Track and Field (boys’ under-17) and Concorde (girls’ under-20) also winning one-lap relay titles.

In the girls’ 4x400m open rely, Memphis won ahead of PPF, with Abilene also winning the boys’ open 4x400m relay ahead of PPF. Fresh from his boys’ under-20 200m win, Cole featured for the victorious Abilene team alongside Cheyne West who copped the boys’ under-20 400m hurdles title earlier in the proceedings.

PPF finished the championships with nine gold medals, to go along with ten silver and eight bronze, with RSS ending with a meet-high 35 medals – seven gold, 11 silver, 17 bronze.