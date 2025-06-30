NATUC lobbies for CEPEP workers

Michael Annisette -

MICHAEL Annisette, general secretary of the National Trade Union Centre (NATUC) has thrown his support behind the over 10,000 CEPEP workers nationwide who have been affected by the recent termination of their contracts by the UNC-led government.

A statement on June 30 said the organisation stood in solidarity with the workers.

He also demanded that the government absorb the workers into the existing contractual framework to protect their livelihoods.

The statement said thousands of CEPEP workers reached out to NATUC, expressing fear and uncertainty over the termination.

"We understand the gravity of the situation and the impact these decisions have had on the lives and livelihoods of these working-class families," Annisette said.

"NATUC acknowledges the stated concerns of the government regarding allegations of nepotism, cronyism, and poor governance in the previous award of CEPEP contracts, many of which, it has been alleged, were granted to politically connected individuals aligned with the former PNM administration."

The statement added that as a trade union centre committed to transparency and good governance, we support any sincere effort to root out corruption and restore integrity to public programmes.

"However, we state emphatically: workers must not be made to bear the economic burden for the misconduct or failings of contractors," Annisette added.

"CEPEP workers have long toiled under difficult conditions, often with little job security, and it is wholly unjust for them to be collateral damage in the pursuit of accountability."

NATUC called on the authorities to act with urgency and compassion to ensure that no worker is left behind because of actions beyond their control.

The statement highlighted that NATUC had consistently advocated for a restructuring of the CEPEP, a system that had too often been used as "a political football."

"We support the government's vision to revamp CEPEP into a more transparent, skill-building initiative that provides real opportunity and advancement for workers," Annisette said.

"This aligns with our shared goal of a people and worker-centred approach to governance and national development."

The statement reminded the public of past injustices, including the 2017 dismissal of former Port Authority CEO Charmaine Lewis under the previous administration.

NATUC also referenced "the scandalous withdrawal of the ferry contract" and criticised the Dr Keith Rowley-led government's "shameful refusal" to implement a 12 per cent collective agreement for port workers.

NATUC pledged to continue raising its voice against injustice and inequality and to stand resolutely with workers across all sectors.

Annisette said: "Our message to the CEPEP workers today is clear: you are not alone. We hear you, we support you, and we will continue to advocate for your fair treatment, dignity, and security."

CEPEP workers do not belong to a union.

On June 27, an estimated 360 contractors were summoned to CEPEP's office in Ste. Madeleine and were issued letters of termination, effective immediately, leaving 10,500 workers unemployed.

Public Utilities Minister, Barry Padarath, the line minister for CEPEP, has since defended the government's position.

He cited irregularities regarding hiring practices, among other issues.

The opposition has threatened legal action, claiming that the termination was a malicious act.

On June 30, several contractors submitted their final timesheets at CEPEP.

Among the people seen driving into the compound was Winston “Cro Cro” Rawlins.

The veteran calypsonian declined to comment.