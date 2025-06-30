Modi’s visit can rewire Trinidad and Tobago’s partnerships

Rushton Paray -

RUSHTON PARAY

THE EDITOR: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to TT July 3-4 marks a historic opportunity to reshape our country’s approach to international partnerships. It is not just a symbolic return by a world leader with cultural ties to our nation. It is a strategic opening for TT to deepen co-operation in education, health, technology, and global diplomacy.

As India expands its engagement with the Caribbean, this moment allows us to step forward with confidence as a contributor to the Global South.

The global context is shifting fast. With Donald Trump back in office as US president, the Caribbean once again faces uncertainty about the level and nature of US engagement. While Washington remains a key partner, its focus tends to be shaped by border security, migration, and trade enforcement. That leaves limited space for broader developmental co-operation.

India, on the other hand, is stepping forward with an approach grounded in mutual respect, technology transfer, and scalable innovation. For TT, this is a valuable opportunity to broaden its alliances and reduce over-reliance on any single power bloc.

India’s recent regional engagement signals its readiness. During his stop in Guyana, Modi offered support to Caricom nations in the form of mobile hospitals, diagnostic labs, generic medicine access, and education scholarships. These are targeted, practical offers that speak directly to the development challenges small states face. Modi’s visit to TT must be seen in that same light: a chance to negotiate co-operation that brings real national benefit.

Education and research should be top of the agenda. India’s universities and research institutes are now globally ranked and producing tangible results in space science, digital payments, and affordable healthcare. Their public-sector research model, linked to incubators and start-ups, is relevant to TT.

UWI could partner with Indian institutions to launch shared PhD programmes, biotech and energy research labs, and tech talent exchanges. India has already pledged 1,000 scholarships to the Caricom region. We should secure our share, especially in high-demand fields like medicine, data science, and engineering.

Healthcare is another obvious area for joint work. India produces more than half the world’s generic drugs and has built a pharmaceutical sector that offers quality at low cost. TT imports nearly all its medicines, leaving us exposed to supply chain shocks and rising prices.

With the right licensing and regulatory collaboration, local production, possibly in partnership with Indian firms, could reduce costs and improve access. Our Health Ministry should also explore Indian support for mobile health units, cancer care equipment, and laboratory technology.

There is also enormous cultural capital to draw upon. Roughly 40 per cent of our population descends from Indian indentured labourers. The ties are visible in our food, festivals, music, and religion. But the relationship can now move beyond history.

Indian diaspora programmes such as the Overseas Citizenship of India scheme, professional exchange opportunities, and business-matching platforms could be extended to young professionals and students in TT. This would reinforce both cultural pride and economic potential.

What sets this visit apart is that it is not happening in isolation. It is part of a wider diplomatic tour that includes Brazil, Argentina, Ghana, and Namibia. India is building partnerships with nations that share a post-colonial history and a common interest in reshaping global rules on debt, trade, climate, and development.

TT can and should be part of this conversation. By aligning with India in multilateral forums like the G-77, BRICS, and the Commonwealth, we can increase our influence and advocate more effectively for issues like climate financing, digital inclusion, and food security.

We should aim for specific deliverables from this visit. These could include:

• A fintech pilot supported by India’s expertise in digital payments infrastructure.

• A faculty exchange and joint innovation lab between UWI and Indian science institutes.

• A memorandum of understanding on pharmaceutical supply or joint drug testing.

• Expanded scholarships and internships for Trinidadians in Indian institutions.

• A working group on diaspora engagement and trade promotion.

These initiatives do not require massive budgets. They require focus, co-ordination, and political will. Modi’s address to our Parliament should not be treated as a ceremonial gesture. It should launch a structured follow-up agenda to turn speeches into action. That is how partnerships mature and create value.

As TT confronts rising healthcare costs, economic pressure, and a changing global order, we must find strategic partners who understand our development path and respect our sovereignty. India offers such a partnership. This is not about choosing sides in a superpower rivalry. It is about recognising where mutual interest exists and pursuing it with clarity and purpose.

Modi’s visit is not just an event. It is an opportunity. Let us approach it seriously, negotiate it smartly, and follow through consistently.

Rushton Paray is a former MP for Mayaro