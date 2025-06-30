Mark warns of consequences for intimidating, pressuring senators

Senate President Wade Mark. - File photo

SENATE President Wade Mark issued a ruling on June 30, warning that the intimidation of senators whether inside or outside of Parliament, is a breach of privilege, and will not be tolerated.

His declaration came on the same day that the Senate began debate on the Prime Minister's Pension (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks to retroactively implement restrictions on the access of a lifetime pension for prime ministers who have not fulfilled certain criteria in terms of the amount of time spent in the Office of the Prime Minister.

While not referencing anyone, Mark's ruling also came days after a scathing public attack was made by a member of a political party who claimed independent senators – whose support is needed by government for this bill to be passed – were not truly independent as they were appointed by the President, who herself was a former member of a political party and who was appointed President when that party was in power.

The public attacks on independent senators, which was aired on social media, also raised claims of financial kickbacks these senators received from a political party before they were selected to serve as senators.

Mark said he felt compelled to rule on a serious issue which was raised with him via correspondence.

Parliamentary privilege, he said, provides essential protection from external interference of any kind.

It guarantees MPs, he continued, the freedom to speak, deliberate and vote without fear or coercion as enshrined in Section 55(1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

Mark made it clear that this freedom is not a mere courtesy but is a fundamental constitutional right – sacrosanct and is beyond challenge or compromise.

He said this was further affirmed in Parliamentary Privilege in Canada (Second Edition) by J.P. Joseph Maingot, QC, page 253, which states, “To reflect improperly on a vote in the House and the motives of some Members is a breach of privilege.”

"Let me be clear," Mark said, "healthy criticism is not only permitted, it is expected in any functioning democracy. No one is suggesting that expressions of disappointment over policy outcomes, or disagreement with a vote, are out of bounds."

But what we are dealing with here, is not mere criticism, he said.

"When words or actions cross the line into harassment, intimidation, or attempts to shame Senators for how they vote or pressure them to vote in a particular way – that is something entirely different – and it will not be tolerated."

He said such actions strike at the very heart of parliamentary democracy and may constitute a serious breach of privilege. "They will not be taken lightly!"

Mark said every single member of the Senate, whether on the independent, opposition or government benches, possess the inalienable right to speak and vote freely, guided by conscience and without undue influence. "These are not abstract ideals – they are binding principles."

The Senate President made it clear, "Let this serve as a clear warning to all. This House and certainly this chair, will act firmly to protect the privileges, rights, and immunities of this Senate collectively and each senator individually."

He concluded his ruling by saying this protection will be exercised to the full extent of the Senate’s authority and, "if necessary," the appropriate avenues for redress will be pursued without hesitation.