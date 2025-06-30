Marabella oil leak clean up continues

A section of the river covered with oil at Sooknanan Street, Marabella on June 28. - Photos by Innis Francis

HERITAGE Petroleum Ltd has said clean up operations with respect to an oil leak on a 12-inch pipeline in Tarouba, South Trinidad are ongoing.

The leak happened on June 27.

In a statement on June 30, Heritage said, "Clean up activities are nearly complete and response crews have begun transitioning to site restoration work."

The company added preliminary air quality monitoring results suggest air quality is within acceptable levels.

Heritage said Minister in the Energy Ministry Ernesto Kesar and Marabella West councillor John Michael Alibocus visited the site of the leak and residents who were temporarily relocated because of the leak.

Kesar and Alibocus, the company continued, were satisfied with developments in both of these areas.

Heritage said it will continue to monitor activities in the impacted areas and provide support to the affected residents.